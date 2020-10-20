Vuzix Partners with the Children of War Foundation to Support Medical and Surgical Education Through the Use of AR Smart Glasses

Today and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the Children of War Foundation's ability to physically mobilize medical teams has slowed down due to travel restrictions. However, with the use of advanced smart glass technology and connectivity, they are expanding their reach more than ever before, connecting team members to its network anytime, anywhere, thanks to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. This is being done in partnership with several organizations and implementors, including Vuzix Corporation , Novick Cardiac Alliance, Bernard Mevs Hospital Haiti, Ohana One, and multiple teaching hospitals within and outside the U.S. to deliver access to remote medical and surgical education.

The Children of War Foundation is connecting their network of healthcare professionals across the United States to healthcare professionals and surgeons in disadvantaged areas around the globe with Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to train and mentor remotely. Over the last ten years, the foundation has improved clinical capabilities at multiple hospitals and healthcare facilities by developing programs to connect mentor healthcare professionals and experts with mentees in underserved regions, supporting programs in the areas of pediatric surgery, neonatal health, surgical innovation and mental health.

"Children of War is excited to partner with Vuzix as our smart glasses supplier to assist our organization to carry out our mission of delivering transformational medical and surgical education through the use of Vuzix smart glasses technology. We can now provide support more quickly and be in places that COVID is preventing access, all at a fraction of the cost," said Amel Najjar, Founder of Children of War.

"We are very pleased to support Children of War Foundation's mission and their network of healthcare professionals to deliver medical and surgical education through the use of Vuzix Smart Glasses. To bring this kind of help to the world where and when it is needed is something Vuzix is proud to support," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Children of War Foundation

Children of War Foundation was established in 2010 initially to help save one child's life, that child Was 9-year-old Hashim From Baghdad. Children of War Foundation's mission is to deliver access to transformational healthcare, medical education and infrastructure needs to children and health care professionals effected by war, natural disaster, climate change, poverty, isolation and migration challenges. consumer and enterprise markets. Children of War Foundation has directly impacted over 13,000 lives in partnership with implementing sustainable development goals, partners, affiliates and team members. For more information, visit Children of War Foundation website, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationship and opportunities with the Children of War Foundation, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

