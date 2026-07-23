VYLIT OPENS ITS CREATOR ADVISORY BOARD, GIVING CREATORS EQUITY IN THE PLATFORM

Reality star & chef Dom DeAngelis, model & creator Cydney Moreau, and creator-entrepreneur Crystal Jackson named as founding members, with applications now open for creators who want a voice in how the platform is shaped

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vylit, the 18+ creator-first social platform co-founded by Ami Gan, former CEO of OnlyFans, and seasoned entrepreneur Kailey Magder, is opening applications for its Creator Advisory Board, which will include a select group of creators that will have a strong voice in shaping the platform they use and earn on.

Vylit Creator advisory board founding members: Crystal Jackson, Cydney Moreau & Dominic DeAngelis

Vylit is inviting creators not just to join the platform, but to help build it, with real shares in the company reserved for those who contribute to its growth, culture and direction. The Creator Advisory Board will give creators a direct voice in building Vylit's community, the platform's development and creator tools, along with ownership in the business they're helping grow.

Applications are now open. Creators can apply by emailing [email protected] with their name, bio and social handles.

Vylit is launching the board with three founding members who show the range of creators it's built for.

Dominic DeAngelis, known from YouTube and Vanderpump Villa, where his culinary skills earned recognition from viewers around the world, has been using the platform to share behind-the-scenes and day-in-the-life content with his subscribers — the kind of direct, monetized relationship with fans that Vylit is designed around.

"Social media sucks right now. The algorithms are negative, you don't even see the people you follow anymore, and creators are struggling to find real connections with their fans," said DeAngelis. "I'm thrilled to be part of a platform that's doing it differently. Vylit is actually listening to creators and building with us, not just for us."

Cydney Moreau, a Louisiana-born former track athlete turned model and creator with a following across fitness, fashion and lifestyle, balances her work with life as a mom. Vylit is where she's turning that following into a business for the first time, on her own terms.

"As someone who is monetizing my content for the first time, knowing that I will have a say in how the platform treats other creators means everything," said Moreau. "It's not every day a platform actually wants creators in the room while they're building it. Knowing Vylit is making decisions with our interests at heart gives me the confidence to build here, and I'm excited to help shape where this goes."

Crystal Jackson, known to millions of followers as Mrs. Poindexter, is the co-founder of EssentL, a company building business infrastructure and benefits for creators. A former engineer turned multi-platform creator and entrepreneur, she brings an operator's understanding of what creators actually need from the platforms they build on.

"I've spent years building an audience and a business across platforms that weren't built for today's creator ecosystem," said Jackson. "What drew me to Vylit is that they're handing creators actual ownership and a real say in the decisions that affect us. That's not something I've seen anyone else do, and I want to help build it right."

Since launching, Vylit has positioned itself as the "HBO of social media," a space between traditional social media and adult subscription platforms, where creators can be expressive, marketable and in control. The Creator Advisory Board takes that further. Rather than building the platform for creators and handing it over, Vylit is building it with them, giving them direct ownership and a say in its direction.

"The users driving value should have a say in the business," said Ami Gan, Co-Founder and CEO of Vylit. "Creators understand culture and digital monetization better than anyone. At Vylit, that expertise earns them a real seat at the table."

"We didn't want to build another platform where creators show up after the fact," added Kailey Magder, Co-Founder and COO of Vylit. "We want them involved from day one, shaping the product, the community and the direction of the business."

Vylit truly puts creators in charge, giving them real ownership and a direct say in how the platform evolves. The Creator Advisory Board is just the start.

To learn more, visit https://vylitworld.com/

To access the media kit, click here.

ABOUT VYLIT

Vylit is an 18+ creator-first social platform redefining how adults share, discover and monetize content. Co-founded by Amrapali (Ami) Gan and Kailey Magder, Vylit was created to fill the gap between traditional social media and creator platforms, offering a premium digital experience for expression. Built as "the HBO of social media," the platform allows topless content while prohibiting explicit material, giving creators greater freedom. Vylit combines social connectivity with built-in monetization, interest-based discovery through its Vybe Matching Engine, and in-house AI Image Generation and Chat tools designed for its users. Learn more at www.vylitworld.com.

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SOURCE Vylit World