W.A. Chester Awarded Major High-Pressure Fluid-Filled Transmission Infrastructure Project

New transmission feeder will enhance long-term grid reliability, increase system resiliency, and support future regional power demand

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W.A. Chester, a division of United Utility Services (UUS), announced today the award of a major underground transmission infrastructure contract involving the installation of a new 230 kV high-pressure fluid-filled (HPFF) circuit. The circuit is part of a broader project that will connect two substations in the city of Miami Beach. Installation, which will span approximately three miles, is scheduled to begin this year and continue through 2028.

W.A. Chester is a leader in submerged HPFF installations and underwater pipe assembly, like the ones that will be installed through Collins Canal, pictured here.

The goal of this initiative is to strengthen long-term electric transmission reliability. Key components of the work include multiple over-water horizontal directional drill (HDD) installations, subsea jetting operations, open-trench installation of new 10-inch steel pipe, floating pipe operations, HPFF cable installation, splicing and terminations, fluid-line adjustments, commissioning, and final energization of the new feeder circuit.

W.A. Chester will leverage its extensive experience performing similarly complex submerged HPFF installations, including prior work involving underwater pipe assembly and river-crossing operations.

"This project will provide long-term reliability benefits for the utility provider and the customers who depend on its transmission network every day," said Brett Hurlburt, President, Operations – Northeast. "By delivering critical infrastructure improvements with a strong focus on safety, quality, and execution certainty, we're helping support a more resilient power system capable of meeting the region's growing energy demands for years to come."

The project further reinforces W.A. Chester's position as a leading contractor for complex underground and submarine transmission infrastructure throughout North America.

About United Utility Services

United Utility Services is a leading provider of essential infrastructure services for North America's power grid. UUS provides integrated service solutions—from design, construction, and installation to repairs and maintenance—for electrical power transmission and distribution systems, substations, smart grid solutions, battery storage systems, and more. Visit www.unitedutility.com to learn more.

Contact

Brett Hurlburt

President, Operations – Northeast

United Utility Services

[email protected]

(504) 584.4943

SOURCE United Utility Services