Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Market to grow by 27.08 Bn in 2022, Growing demand for IoT devices to Boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wafer-level manufacturing equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 8.49% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 27.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report has analyzed the market size, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Market 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market: Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, BE Semiconductor Industries NV among others.

The global wafer-level manufacturing equipment market structure is fragmented in nature.

APAC is expected to have a significant share in the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market

Market to observe 7.17% YOY growth in 2022.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast as well as the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for IoT devices is one of the factors driving the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market's growth. Governments of various countries, such as the UK, the US, and China, are supporting the development of IoT ecosystems. For instance, the European Union (EU) has developed the IoT-European Platforms Initiative (EPI) to build an ecosystem to increase the opportunities for interoperability, platform development, and information sharing. Therefore, the rising demand for wafers that are needed to manufacture multifunctional ICs for IoT devices will increase the need for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a FREE Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wafer-level manufacturing equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Key Segments

The wafer-level manufacturing equipment market is segmented by product into wafer fab equipment segment, wafer-level packaging, and assembly equipment. The wafer fab equipment segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global wafer-level manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period. It is growing due to the rising demand for consumer electronics as well as technological advances in the semiconductor and telecommunications industries. Such factors will drive segment growth in the coming years.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Regional Growth Analysis

The global wafer-level manufacturing equipment market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 77% of the global market share over the forecast period. The advent of the fourth generation (4G) and 5G technologies will facilitate the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. View FREE Sample Report

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the current transformer market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. View our FREE Sample Report

Related Reports

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022- 2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market share is expected to increase by USD 29.42 billion from 2020 to 2025

Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.17 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, BE Semiconductor Industries NV, Canon Inc., DISCO Corp., EV Group, Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hitachi High Tech Corp., JEOL Ltd, KLA Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc, Lam Research Corp., Plasma Therm, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd, Tokyo Electron Ltd, and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Wafer fab equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Wafer fab equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Wafer fab equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Wafer fab equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Wafer fab equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wafer-level packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Wafer-level packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Wafer-level packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Wafer-level packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Wafer-level packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Assembly Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Assembly Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Assembly Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Assembly equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Assembly equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Foundry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Foundry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 IDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on IDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on IDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on IDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on IDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Advantest Corp.

Exhibit 111: Advantest Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Advantest Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Advantest Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Advantest Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 115: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Applied Materials Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 ASML Holding NV

Exhibit 120: ASML Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 121: ASML Holding NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ASML Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 123: ASML Holding NV - Key offerings

11.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 124: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 EV Group

Exhibit 129: EV Group - Overview



Exhibit 130: EV Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: EV Group - Key offerings

11.8 Hitachi High Tech Corp.

Exhibit 132: Hitachi High Tech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hitachi High Tech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hitachi High Tech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Hitachi High Tech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hitachi High Tech Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 JEOL Ltd

Exhibit 137: JEOL Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 138: JEOL Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 139: JEOL Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 140: JEOL Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: JEOL Ltd - Segment focus

11.10 KLA Corp.

Exhibit 142: KLA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: KLA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: KLA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: KLA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: KLA Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Lam Research Corp.

Exhibit 147: Lam Research Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Lam Research Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Lam Research Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Lam Research Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Tokyo Electron Ltd

Exhibit 151: Tokyo Electron Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 152: Tokyo Electron Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Tokyo Electron Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Tokyo Electron Ltd - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio