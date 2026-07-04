Wagga Trucks set to expand to the Canberra Region as authorised dealer for Volvo, UD & Mack along with Freighter Group Trailers

CANBERRA, Australia, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagga Trucks, one of regional Australia's most established and trusted truck dealerships, is set to expand to the Canberra region. From 20 July 2026, the family-owned business that has been backing operators across the Riverina and Australia since 1997 will be able to support operators across the southern Highlands, Goulburn, Canberra, and the South Coast from Ulladulla to Eden.



For operators in these regions, it means direct access to a business with nearly three decades of industry experience, a proven track record and a reputation built on long term customer relationships.



Matt Shaw, who owns and operates Wagga Trucks alongside his wife Naomi, said the expansion is a natural next step for the business with its national reach and regional roots.



"We have been serving operators across Australia for a long time. Expanding our service to Canberra and the surrounding regions means the operators here get the full weight of that experience behind them. The same team standards, the same parts capability, the same commitment to keeping people on the road."



We're pleased to introduce Ben Yates, who will be heading up the Queanbeyan-based operation. ben brings more than 20 years of experience across the truck, transport and rural industries, along with a practical understanding of what operator's need from their dealership. He understands the operational demands of the industry and the importance of having a dealer partner that helps keep businesses moving. Based locally, Ben will oversee the Queanbeyan operation while working closely with us and our General Manager, Olivia, as part of the wider Wagga Trucks business.



"We're delighted to see this dealership transition into the hands of an experienced and trusted dealer partner who shares our commitment to customers and the local community. This investment ensures continuity for customers while strengthening our presence in the Canberra region. We look forward to supporting the team as they build on the dealership's strong foundations and continue delivering outstanding sales and aftersales service," said President and CEO Martin Merrick.



The Queanbeyan-based operation will offer new and used trucks, full workshop servicing and a dedicated parts department, representing Volvo, UD and Mack along with Freighter Group Trailers alongside the business's existing Wagga Wagga dealership, which continues to operate as the authorised dealer for Volvo, UD, Mack, Freighter Group and Hino.



Media enquiries: Olivia Murray | [email protected] | 0428 202 858



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SOURCE Wagga Trucks