WAKE TEAMS WITH THRILL SPORTS TO ENTER THE U.S. MARKET WITH WORLD RECORD-SETTING STUNT, REINVENTING HOW CONSUMER BRANDS LAUNCH IN THE DIGITAL ERA

WAKE Alphatropics, a supplement oral pouch company, bets on original content, an elite athlete, and cultural moments to build awareness through passion, performance, and social engagement.

ASSETS HERE

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WAKE Alphatropics, an emerging performance supplements lifestyle brand built around a new generation of functional wellness and energy pouch products, today announced its official entry into the U.S. market through a game-changing partnership with Thrill Sports. The launch is anchored by a world-record-setting stunt by motorsports icon Cody Matechuk.

In Golden, British Columbia, Matechuk broke his own world record for a snowbike cliff base jump, launching 450 feet off a mountainside at nearly 50 mph, surpassing his previous record of 320 feet. The feat required Matechuk to simultaneously execute the jump and pilot the parachute system that carried him and the snowbike safely to the landing zone below. Following the successful record-breaking attempt, Matechuk and WAKE Alphatropics created the defining content moment at the center of the company's U.S. market launch.

The initiative marks the first time WAKE has activated through a large-scale extreme sports property and signals a shift in how modern consumer brands build awareness and engagement. Rather than relying on traditional advertising campaigns and high-volume media buys, WAKE chose to invest in premium content creation, athlete storytelling, and record-setting moments designed to generate organic social engagement and cultural relevance.

"Today's consumers are increasingly difficult to reach and effectively engage with when it comes to consumer product campaigns," said Frank Lamicella, Chief Executive Officer of Thrill Sports.

"What draws attention and breaks through marketing and advertising clutter are authentic moments, compelling stories, and achievements that people genuinely want to share. WAKE recognized that opportunity. This campaign demonstrates how brands can use breakthrough moments to create stronger engagement than traditional marketing channels usually deliver."

Matechuk is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished snowbike athletes in the world, known for redefining what is possible in motorsports through technical innovation and record-setting achievements. The stunt is one of the most ambitious moments of his career and confirms his renown as a pioneer in the sport. For WAKE, the world record jump will serve as the foundation for a multi-platform content strategy spanning social media, digital distribution, athlete storytelling, and branded content. This allows consumers to experience the moment across multiple touchpoints.

"WAKE was created for people who challenge limits in every aspect of life," said Patrick Sills, Co-Founder of WAKE. "Whether in sports, business, creativity, or everyday performance, our brand helps people show up at their best when it matters most. Launching in the U.S. with a world record symbolizes who we are as a company. We wanted to introduce WAKE through action, not advertising, and create something people genuinely want to watch, discuss, and share."

As WAKE expands, the company plans to build on this approach through collaborative partnerships, premium content initiatives, and innovative brand experiences aligned with its mission to unlock human performance. The world record stunt campaign marks the first of four planned content productions between WAKE and Thrill Sports, with three additional original stunt projects scheduled to roll out over the coming year. Together, the partners aim to demonstrate how premium sports content and athlete-driven storytelling can create meaningful consumer engagement while building brand affinity at scale.

ABOUT WAKE ALPHATROPICS:

WAKE is a performance lifestyle brand delivering fast, functional energy in a convenient nicotine-free pouch format. Built for focus, endurance, and everyday performance, WAKE is engineered for consumers seeking convenient, modern energy solutions and redefining how functional ingredients are delivered and experienced.

ABOUT THRILL SPORTS:

Thrill Sports is a next-generation content company at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. As the parent company of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Power Slap, Thrill Sports is committed to delivering mind-blowing action sports events and original content worldwide. With over 80 million followers across multiple brand pages and channels, Thrill Sports is a leader in the action sports industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Thrill Sports

Sami Huwe | [email protected]

SOURCE Nitro Circus