Walden Media Group named as Approved Agency Partner for WellBiz Brands

Agency expands partnership across Drybar, Elements Massage, Radiant Waxing, Amazing Lash Studio, and Fitness Together following three years of proven results with Amazing Lash Studio franchisees

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Media Group (WMG®), a growth marketing agency built for fast scaling brands, enterprises, and multi-location businesses, recently announced it has been named an approved marketing vendor for WellBiz Brands, the parent company behind Drybar, Elements Massage, Radiant Waxing, Amazing Lash Studio, and Fitness Together. The designation follows three years of WMG® supporting Amazing Lash Studio franchisees with customer acquisition and local marketing programs, and marks a significant expansion of the relationship across the full WellBiz portfolio.

Wellbiz x WMG

The approved vendor status comes at a moment of renewed momentum for WellBiz Brands, under the leadership of CEO Amanda Clark and newly appointed CMO Michelle Devore, who are setting an ambitious growth agenda across the portfolio's franchise network.

"We have greatly enjoyed supporting these franchisees in their customer acquisition efforts over the last few years, and it is truly an ideal partnership to be working alongside great marketers and leaders in the franchise space," said Zachariah Walden, CEO of Walden Media Group. "These are some of the most exciting brands in the market today, and having the opportunity to bring our go to market and brand expertise to a national level across so many great brands is a privilege."

As part of its broader platform strategy, WMG® is investing several million dollars into a proprietary advertising technology system designed to give multi-location businesses cleaner attribution modeling and faster, AI enabled booking experiences at the speed users expect when engaging with modern advertising. The investment reflects WMG's position as a disruptor in a category where many agencies still rely on legacy strategies.

WMG® has scaled its franchise and multi-location partnerships aggressively over the past several years, and the WellBiz Brands designation adds to a growing roster of national franchise relationships across numerous industries.

About Walden Media Group

Walden Media Group is a growth marketing agency built for the complexity of scale, partnering with franchise, enterprise, and international brands to grow faster across every market they operate in.

SOURCE Walden Media Group