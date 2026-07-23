Waldorf Astoria Serves Up Tennis Beneath the Chandeliers

For one night only on August 27, 2026, Waldorf Astoria New York's legendary Grand Ballroom will transform into a full-size tennis court beneath the chandeliers, trading its dance floor for the baseline and turning one of New York's most storied gathering spaces into the city's most unexpected tennis venue. The Ballroom Tennis Invitational brings the platform to life in grand New York fashion, blending showcase matches, Champagne, culinary theatre and the brand's signature sense of elegant service in a moment that could only happen at Waldorf Astoria. Culinary programming will spotlight Lex Yard, Waldorf Astoria New York's signature restaurant helmed by four-time James Beard Award winner Chef Michael Anthony, alongside Champagne House Moët & Chandon, interactive chef stations, tennis-inspired cocktails, premium seafood and limited-time offerings.

The Grand Ballroom has long served as a stage for defining moments in culture, from the first Tony Awards and some of the earliest Met Galas to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. On August 27, it will add another first to that legacy, hosting live tennis beneath its chandeliers for the first time. Top Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) players including Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Leylah Fernandez and Maria Sakkari will take to the court, bringing the energy of New York's late-summer tennis season into one of the city's most storied gathering spaces.

"The Grand Ballroom has always been one of New York's great stages, a room created for moments people remember," said Luigi Romaniello, managing director, Waldorf Astoria New York. "For one night, we are doing something it has never seen before: bringing world-class tennis beneath the chandeliers. It is playful, elegant and unmistakably New York, and it reflects the spirit of Waldorf Astoria New York as we welcome guests back to experience this hotel in new and unexpected ways."

Beginning at $1,500, ticketed experiences include live showcase match play, curated culinary offerings, signature beverage experiences, player meet-and-greet opportunities along with exclusive event merchandise, which will be available for purchase. A limited collection of stay-and-play packages is also available, featuring spacious accommodations at Waldorf Astoria New York, exclusive tennis clinics and restorative experiences at the hotel's Guerlain Wellness Spa. Five percent of net sales proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, with the contribution matched by the Hilton Global Foundation. The support builds on Hilton's recently announced nationwide partnership with the organization to expand access to mentorship, hospitality career exploration and transformative travel experiences for young people and their families.

"Conrad Hilton famously called Waldorf Astoria New York 'The Greatest of Them All,' and that idea has always been bigger than one address. It speaks to the spirit of Waldorf Astoria itself: creating places and experiences with a sense of occasion, a sense of story and a point of view that people remember," said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "With Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club, we are bringing that spirit into a new space for the brand, where sport, culture and hospitality meet in ways that feel elegant, social and wonderfully unexpected. The Ballroom Tennis Invitational is the beginning of that story, and exactly the kind of only-at-Waldorf-Astoria moment that shows where the brand is headed."

The launch builds on a distinctive world of racquet experiences already found across the Waldorf Astoria portfolio, from professional-grade tennis and padel courts at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to the celebrated clay courts at Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, and sunset tennis beside the private beach at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Ahead of the Ballroom Tennis Invitational, Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club will also make an early appearance through a pop-up experience in Sydney, bringing the platform into one of the world's fastest-growing racquet communities. Together, these expressions connect exceptional on-property play with the wider culture surrounding the sport, creating a global program that moves across destinations, disciplines and seasons.

"Racquet culture has become one of the most compelling expressions of modern luxury, where sport, style, travel and social life all move in the same orbit," said Jamie Kerr, vice president, Luxury Marketing Strategy, Hilton. "Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club is our way of entering that world with a distinct point of view, building on the exceptional tennis and padel experiences already found across our portfolio and creating moments that feel timely, surprising and unmistakably Waldorf Astoria. Ballroom Tennis is the first chapter of a global program that will continue to evolve across destinations and seasons."

Experience Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club: Ballroom Tennis Invitational

Tickets and overnight packages for the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom Tennis Invitational are now available, offering guests a range of ways to be a part of the event, from courtside-style access to multi-night stays and immersive play experiences.

Tennis Under the Chandeliers General Access: The signature ticketed event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. offers guests entry to the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom Tennis Invitational, where top ATP and WTA players, including Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Leylah Fernandez, and Maria Sakkari, will compete in live matches in the Grand Ballroom. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary reception where classic Waldorf Astoria refinement rallies with the playful energy of the court through high-low pairings, interactive chef stations, indulgent bites, premium seafood and Champagne from Moët & Chandon.



Guerlain Wellness Spa will elevate the guest experience with a curated selection of its signature beauty and wellness offerings, highlighted by an exclusive Art of Longevity wellness assessment tailored to each guest's individual goals.



The beverage program draws on the original Waldorf Bar's tradition of "appointment cocktailing," creating drinks for the moments shaping culture, from the Arctic cocktail honoring Peary's North Pole expedition to the now-iconic Rob Roy. For Waldorf Astoria Racquet Club, the hotel is reviving its original Racquet Club cocktail, bringing a distinctly Waldorf Astoria ritual into the present. The cocktail will be available at Lex Yard through September 13.



Lex Yard will also feature the Lobster Club as a limited-time special with crispy bacon, Little Gem lettuce and heirloom tomatoes.

The signature ticketed event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. offers guests entry to the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom Tennis Invitational, where top ATP and WTA players, including Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Leylah Fernandez, and Maria Sakkari, will compete in live matches in the Grand Ballroom. Champions' Grand Ballroom Tennis Clinic Add-On: Available exclusively to ticket holders, this intimate on-court experience offers guests the rare opportunity to train and rally with a top ATP or WTA player inside the Grand Ballroom. Each clinic includes on-court play for two guests, light food and beverage service, and a commemorative photo opportunity. Available August 28, 2026, with limited clinics offered.





Available exclusively to ticket holders, this intimate on-court experience offers guests the rare opportunity to train and rally with a top ATP or WTA player inside the Grand Ballroom. Each clinic includes on-court play for two guests, light food and beverage service, and a commemorative photo opportunity. The Perfect Match: Waldorf Astoria Ballroom Tennis Invitational Overnight Stay: This overnight package pairs a stay at Waldorf Astoria New York with two tickets to the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom Tennis Invitational, breakfast at Lex Yard, a welcome amenity, and full access to the evening's culinary and match programming.





This overnight package pairs a stay at Waldorf Astoria New York with two tickets to the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom Tennis Invitational, breakfast at Lex Yard, a welcome amenity, and full access to the evening's culinary and match programming. Stay, Spectate & Play: The Ultimate Waldorf Astoria Grand Ballroom Tennis Experience: The most immersive of the offerings, this two-night premium package includes suite accommodations, two tickets to the Ballroom Tennis Invitational, and access to the full culinary and hospitality program. Guests also receive a private one-hour tennis clinic led by a touring ATP or WTA player on the Grand Ballroom court, followed by a spa treatment at Guerlain Wellness Spa and a curated collection of commemorative amenities. The experience blends performance, play and recovery in a single luxury itinerary.

Hilton Honors American Express Consumer and Business Card Members have access to exclusive packages, which can be redeemed using Hilton Honors Bonus Points. Packages are available on a limited basis while supplies last, with a maximum of five packages per Hilton Honors Member each calendar year. Visit Hilton Honors Experiences to learn more.

Tickets and overnight packages are now available at https://www.waldorfastorianewyork.com/ballroom-tennis/. Read more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria.

Participating players, appearances, schedules and programming are subject to change.

SOURCE Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts