Walkie-talkie market to grow by USD 2.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Shift to digital walkie-talkies to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The walkie-talkie market size is expected to grow by USD 2.65 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 6.92% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (digital and analog), application (industry and commerce, government and utility, and defense), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift to digital walkie-talkies is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Digital radios have some advantages over analog radios. As a result, digital radios are replacing walkie-talkies because they are more cost-effective and efficient. Digital walkie talkies come with features like GPS, data tracking, multiple simultaneous conversations, text messaging, and emergency alarms. Moreover, digital radios are mainly used at wider ranges because they are more efficient. Furthermore, some sellers sell radios with both plain and computerized capabilities to increase sales of their products. Therefore, these benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Walkie Talkie Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the walkie talkie market: Cedar Electronics Corp., Entel UK Ltd., Fujian Baofeng Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujian BelFone Communications Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Icom Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Kirisun Communication Co. Ltd., Midland Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Quansheng Electronics Co. Ltd., Quanzhou Senhaixun Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SWIFTCOM TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD., Tait International Ltd., TALKPRO, Uniden America Corp., VITAI Electronics Co. Ltd., and Wintec Co. Ltd.
  • Walkie Talkie Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.18% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Leading Trend 

  • The convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology is one of the key walkie-talkie market trends boosting market growth. 

Significant Challenge 

  Data congestion is a challenge that affects market growth.

Keg Segments:

The digital segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Digital walkie-talkies are capable of detecting ambient noise and avoiding its communication. Digital walkie-talkies are suitable for situations with a lot of noise and need to be used in large areas such as factories, plants, and construction sites. Digital walkie-talkies are gradually replacing traditional analog walkie-talkies. Additionally, due to advanced algorithms, ambient noise is greatly reduced. New software applications for digital radios are offered from time to time. Therefore, such benefits of digital radios will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Walkie Talkie Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.18

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Cedar Electronics Corp., Entel UK Ltd., Fujian Baofeng Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujian BelFone Communications Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Icom Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Kirisun Communication Co. Ltd., Midland Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Quansheng Electronics Co. Ltd., Quanzhou Senhaixun Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SWIFTCOM TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD., Tait International Ltd., TALKPRO, Uniden America Corp., VITAI Electronics Co. Ltd., and Wintec Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product 

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

