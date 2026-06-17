WallachBeth Capital Announces Pricing of bioAffinity Technologies $3.2 Million Offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage lung cancer and other lung diseases, priced a Public Offering of securities as described below for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3.2 million, before deducting agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the company.

The offering consists of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.007 per share (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $0.80 per share (or $0.793 per pre-funded warrant). Each pre-funded warrant will be exercisable for one share of common stock and will be immediately exercisable and will expire when exercised in full.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 18, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296764), as amended, previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus and final prospectus that will form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplements may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at [email protected], by calling +1 (646) 237-8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St., Suite 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC:

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, supporting issuers and investors in achieving their financial goals. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions and ATM's.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to close the offering when anticipated and the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC