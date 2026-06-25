WALLY'S TO OPEN $40 MILLION INDIANA FLAGSHIP ON JUNE 30

53,000-Square-Foot Whitestown Destination Will Become Company's Largest Location and Mark Entry into Its Third State

WHITESTOWN, Ind., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wally's announced today that its newest travel center in Whitestown, Indiana, will officially open on June 30, 2026, marking the company's first location in the state and its largest store to date.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on June 30. The travel center will open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Exterior of Wally's in Pontiac, Illinois. Photo by Mitchell Fransen.

Strategically located along Interstate 65, the approximately 53,000-square-foot destination represents a $40 million investment and further expands Wally's presence across the Midwest. The Whitestown location will feature 84 fueling positions, electric vehicle charging, expansive retail offerings, fresh food prepared daily, specialty beverages, bakery items, premium coffee, and family-friendly amenities designed to elevate the travel experience.

The opening builds upon the success of Wally's locations in Pontiac, Illinois, and Fenton, Missouri, and introduces the brand's next-generation store format to one of the fastest-growing communities in Indiana.

Since opening its first location in 2020, Wally's has become known for combining exceptional hospitality, fresh food, clean facilities, and unique retail experiences under its mission as the Home of the Great American Road Trip.

The Whitestown location is expected to serve millions of travelers annually and further strengthens the company's growth strategy as it continues expanding throughout the Midwest.

About Wally's

Wally's is a family-focused travel center company dedicated to delivering an exceptional road trip experience through premium fuel services, fresh food, unique retail offerings, and industry-leading hospitality. Founded in 2020, Wally's currently operates locations in Illinois and Missouri, with Indiana becoming its third state upon the opening of the Whitestown location. Wally's is known as the Home of the Great American Road Trip. For more information, please visit www.wallys.com.

SOURCE Wally's