Walnut Milk Market Size to Grow by USD 1.16 Bn, Vendors are Deploying Growth Strategies such as Investing in R&D - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The walnut milk market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to compete in the market. The market includes companies of various sizes, with some of them being more specialized than others with respect to their products. Prominent vendors in the market compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, innovation, brand image, packaging, distribution, and promotion. There are stringent regulatory requirements, which can create high entry barriers for new entrants. Moreover, significant investments are required in the R&D of walnut milk, which will encourage small vendors to partner with big players during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Walnut Milk Market 2022-2026

The walnut milk market size is anticipated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies related to hazelnut, soy, and almond milk. However, the availability of substitutes can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global walnut milk market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors involved in food processing to remove microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio has calculated the global packaged foods and meats market size based on the combined revenue generated by vendors. The growth of the global packaged foods and meats market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing demand for processed vegetables, health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, private label marketplace, strong distribution network, increasing popularity of superfruits, increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category, and rise in online sales.

Major Walnut Milk Companies

Borges International Group SLU

California Walnuts

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Hebei Chengde Lolo Co. Ltd.

Hebei Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Co. Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Mariani Nut Co.

RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

Simple Foods Co. Ltd.

TH Food Chain Joint Stock Co.

Walnut Milk Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Walnut Milk Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Walnut Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Borges International Group SLU, California Walnuts, Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Hebei Chengde Lolo Co. Ltd., Hebei Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Co. Ltd., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., Simple Foods Co. Ltd., and TH Food Chain Joint Stock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

