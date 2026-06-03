Walrus Launches Walrus Memory as Portable Memory Layer for AI Agents

Walrus Memory launches with direct support for Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, as well as both OpenClaw and NemoClaw agentic frameworks, allowing agents to reference and utilize information seamlessly over multiple sessions.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walrus, the Verifiable Data Platform for builders in AI and onchain finance, today announced the official launch of Walrus Memory, the first memory layer built specifically for AI agents that is portable, verifiable, and fully under builders' control. Walrus Memory enables agents to carry context across apps and sessions, share memory with other agents, and verify the data they act on, providing the necessary long-term data storage required for advanced AI applications.

Walrus Memory provides a portable long term memory framework specifically designed for AI agents

Walrus Memory enables agents to carry context across apps, sessions, and workflows without being tied to a single provider or runtime. Memories are encrypted by default, with programmable access permissions that determine how memory can be shared across agents and systems. The platform also supports coordinated multi-agent workflows through shared memory spaces, while built-in verifiability allows agents to confirm the integrity of the data they act on.

"Memory is one of the most critical bottlenecks in AI today," said Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Walrus. "Most agent memory lives locked inside platforms. Walrus Memory changes this. It puts builders in control and lets agents move and collaborate across different services. This is such an important foundation for the agentic future we all see coming."

The platform launches with native integrations and tooling that will allow developers to add portable memory to existing agent workflows, including:

Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and other leading AI platforms

Direct plugins for OpenClaw and NemoClaw

Native MCP Support

SDKs for Python and TypeScript

At launch, Walrus Memory is being utilized by multiple Walrus partners and blockchain-native organizations, including Allium, Conso Labs, Inflectiv, OpenGradient, Talus Labs and Tatum.

"Portable memory across AI systems is a huge unlock. Engineers already bounce between OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini, and switching between platforms means rebuilding context from scratch. Walrus Memory is helping make persistent, portable context a foundational piece of AI infrastructure." – Ethan Chan, Co-Founder and CEO, Allium

Walrus Memory is available now. Developers can get started for free at walrus.xyz/memory.

About Walrus

Walrus is a Verifiable Data Platform for builders in AI and onchain finance. Walrus enables developers to verify where data originated, prove that it has not been tampered with, and ensure availability without compromising speed. The platform is designed for applications where unverifiable data can create significant financial or operational risk. As AI and onchain finance become increasingly integrated into financial systems and decision-making, verifiable infrastructure becomes increasingly critical. Walrus was created by the ex-Meta engineers behind Sui. Learn more at walrus.xyz.

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SOURCE Walrus