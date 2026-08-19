Warbird Healthcare Advisors Launches Enterprise Performance ARC, Empowering Healthcare Leaders to Transform Strategy into Measurable Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warbird Healthcare Advisors, a leading national healthcare advisory firm, today announced the launch of Enterprise Performance ARC, a new program that helps healthcare leaders convert strategic priorities into sustained clinical, operational and financial outcomes.

An extension of Warbird's Transitional Leadership Solutions practice, Enterprise Performance ARC applies research in behavioral science, change management and human-centered principles to transform major initiatives into positive fiscal impacts. The program strengthens execution architecture – the organizational structure that empowers workforces – to mitigate risks, overcome potential barriers and improve the ability to maintain success over time.

"Enterprise Performance ARC offers a solution to some of the biggest needs in healthcare, reaching beyond strategic priorities and desired outcomes to drive effective, sustained change management, carried through by team members who are aligned and sharing the same vision," said Richard Woods, Executive Vice President of Warbird's Transitional Leadership Solutions practice. "It's a different pathway to organizational development and turnover that isn't a traditional learning, academic model. It's much more of an empirical risk assessment that centralizes a team and leads to a stronger cultural and organizational framework."

The program is led by Warbird's Change and Transition Experts: Melody Trimble, an experienced health system CEO, former clinician and leadership consultant; and Jennifer Matthews, a prominent certified behavioral coach and instructional design creator. The program's key levers – alignment, readiness and change – are reinforced in a structured, objective approach to successful execution and sustainability of strategic initiatives. Trimble and Matthews work alongside client partners to identify execution risks before they derail priorities, closing the gap between implementation and sustainable results.

"The greatest challenge to successful, long-term organizational change is not strategy. It is the reliability of execution. Even highly skilled, mission-driven healthcare leaders too-frequently see major initiatives stall, lose momentum or quietly fade, when teams lack alignment and clarity on execution," shared Trimble. "Through Enterprise Performance ARC, we bolster the operational and behavioral drivers of change that enable leaders and teams to execute with accountability and consistency, so they can achieve stronger, lasting performance outcomes."

Warbird has long partnered with healthcare providers to develop analyses and strategies that generate stronger operations and outcomes, and it also furnishes transitional and permanent leaders, from CEO, CFO and COO functions to director-level roles in finance, operations and nursing administration. Now, with the inclusion of Enterprise Performance ARC, the firm is expanding its approach to equip clients' leadership with better capabilities to sustainably implement strategy and changes.

"Warbird's expert practitioners are adept at tailoring solutions that can address healthcare organizations' challenges and affect outcomes, but the key to long-term success ultimately lies with effective, local leadership," said Michael Draa, Warbird's CEO. "The ability to navigate this new era in healthcare depends on having the right people, in the right places, with the right aptitudes, right support and right training."

Learn more about Enterprise Performance ARC at WarbirdHealthcare.com.

About Warbird Healthcare Advisors

For more than 20 years, Warbird Healthcare Advisors has been a leading healthcare advisory firm that partners with organizations nationally to drive sustainable growth and improve performance. Our seasoned practitioners provide strategic advice, financial and operational improvements, and transitional executive leadership solutions. We combine deep industry expertise with practical solutions to help healthcare organizations achieve their financial and operational goals and realize their strategic vision.

Learn more at www.WarbirdHealthcare.com.

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SOURCE Warbird Healthcare Advisors