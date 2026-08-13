Ward & Berry Becomes Ward & Bradel, Strengthening Government Contracts Law Practice

Firm sharpens its focus on bid protest, claims, litigation, and internal investigations for U.S. government contractors, with an experienced ownership team positioned to lead the practice forward.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward & Berry, the boutique law firm known since its 2017 founding as "The Government Contractor's Law Firm," today announced that it is changing its name to Ward & Bradel, effective immediately. The new name reflects the firm's ownership structure and reinforces the institutional depth and singular sector focus that have defined its practice since its inception.

Ward & Bradel remains dedicated to representing U.S. government contractors, the mission that has guided the firm since its earliest matters. Ryan Bradel joined the firm in 2018, bringing bid protest and FAR counsel experience that quickly became a cornerstone of the practice. Bradel was named an owner in 2021. The new name recognizes the role Bradel and his practice group have played in building the firm's reputation, while affirming what has always been true of the firm's culture.

Deeply Experienced Practitioners

Ward & Bradel's new name does not impact the strength or continuity of the team clients rely on. The firm's Government Contracts practice, led by Ryan Bradel, Mary Pat Buckenmeyer, and Tyson Marx, has litigated hundreds of bid protests at the agency level, the GAO, the Court of Federal Claims, and the Federal Circuit. The firm has also handled dozens of claims before the Boards of Contract Appeals and the Court of Federal Claims, achieving exceptional results for contractors of all sizes. Additionally, the firm provides daily counsel on the numerous regulations that federal contractors must follow, especially the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

The firm's Litigation and Arbitration practice, led by Dan Ward, Craig Franco, and Dave Gutkowski, has litigated hundreds of state and federal trials and dozens of arbitrations representing government contractor clients.

Ward & Bradel's attorneys act as outside General Counsel to a number of its clients – drafting and enacting policies and procedures, addressing labor and employment issues, and helping its clients identify, navigate, and manage risk.

Completing the firm's capabilities, Charlie Price, a highly decorated retired FBI special agent, heads the firm's Special Investigations, outside general counsel, and employment practices, working alongside Dan Ward on internal investigations and matters involving voluntary self-disclosure to government clients.

Several members of the firm's senior team, including Bradel, Ward, and Marx, hold active U.S. government security clearances, which allow the firm to assist clients in matters that demand the highest levels of discretion and trust.

Marketplace Recognition & Credibility

The name change further confirms the firm's growing recognition. Ward & Bradel was listed in Chambers USA 2026 as a Government Contracts – Nationwide "Highly Regarded" firm — one of only three boutique firms nationwide to earn this distinction, and notably the youngest firm to ever receive this accolade. This honor reflects nearly a decade of strategic, focused investment in a single sector, at a time when few credible boutique options remained in the government contracts industry compared to large, full-service firms.

Leadership Committed to the Future

"This firm has always been about the team, not any one name on the door," said Dan Ward, Founder of Ward & Bradel. "Our clients don't hire a single lawyer; they hire an institution that fights for them, invests in their long-term success, and shows up together. Ward & Bradel continue to reflect who we've always been. We are grateful to our clients and friends for their continued trust and partnership."

"We're proud to build on nearly a decade of focus on this industry," said Ryan Bradel, Owner of Ward & Bradel. "Our clients can expect exactly what they always have, a team that knows their business, fights to win, and measures success by the strength of the relationship and results."

"I am profoundly grateful to work alongside colleagues whose exceptional character, unwavering integrity, and extraordinary legal talent inspire me every day. What distinguishes Ward & Bradel is not simply the caliber of its lawyers, but the character of its people," Bradel continued.

Client Continuity

The transition to Ward & Bradel involves no change to the firm's client relationships, matter staffing, or day-to-day operations. Clients will continue to work with the same attorneys and professionals who have represented them to date, and all firm contact information, billing models, and engagement terms remain unchanged.

Ward & Bradel will continue to operate from its offices serving government contractor clients nationwide, with a focus on bid protest and FAR counsel, government contracts litigation and claims, and internal investigations and voluntary disclosure matters. The firm remains committed to the sector-exclusive, relationship-driven model it began in 2017, which deliberately invests in the markets and clients it serves rather than pursuing rapid, unfocused growth.

About Ward & Bradel

Ward & Bradel is a boutique law firm dedicated exclusively to representing U.S. government contractors. Since 2017, the firm has built its practice around this industry and addressing the industry's unique legal needs. The firm's attorneys have collectively handled thousands of bid protests, hundreds of trials, and dozens of arbitrations on behalf of contractors navigating high-stakes disputes. Ward & Bradel is recognized in Chambers USA 2026 as a Government Contracts – Nationwide "Highly Regarded" firm. For more information, visit www.wardbradel.com

SOURCE Fallston Group LLC