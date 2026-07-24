Warner Bros. Discovery to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on Thursday, August 6

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, August 6, 2026 before the market opens. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/ at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

A replay of the webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for twelve months.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, HBO Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.