Waterfall Asset Management Names James Cuby as Partner

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Asset Management ("Waterfall" or the "Firm"), an alternative investment manager focused on specialty finance opportunities within asset-backed credit, whole loans, and real assets, today announced that James Cuby has been named a Partner at the Firm, effective July 1.

Cuby, who is based in London and serves as Head of Europe, joins the Firm's partnership group in recognition of his leadership, contributions to the growth of Waterfall's European business and commitment to the Firm's long-term success.

"We are pleased to welcome James as a Partner and acknowledge his role in the ongoing growth and success of Waterfall," said Jack Ross, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Waterfall Asset Management. "James has demonstrated strong leadership in helping expand our European business and embodies the collaborative and entrepreneurial culture that defines our Firm. As we pursue opportunities across global asset-oriented markets, James will be instrumental in supporting our clients."

"James brings deep expertise across credit markets and has been an important contributor to the development of our investment platform in Europe," said Keerthi Raghavan, Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Waterfall Asset Management. "His thoughtful approach to investing, strong market insight and commitment to our clients have helped strengthen our capabilities across the region."

As Head of Europe, Cuby is responsible for leading Waterfall's business across the region and helping identify and execute investment opportunities across European markets. Since joining the Firm in 2016, he has played an important role in expanding Waterfall's presence in Europe, strengthening relationships across the market and supporting the continued growth of the Firm's investment platform.

Cuby has more than twenty-five years of experience in credit and structured finance investing. Prior to joining Waterfall, he established and co-headed the Credit Trading and Investments team at Investec Bank PLC. Previously, he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Prytania Advisors LLP and a Credit Rating Analyst in the Structured Finance Group at S&P in London. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics with honors from City University of London.

About Waterfall Asset Management

Waterfall Asset Management is an alternative investment manager focused on specialty finance opportunities within asset-backed credit, whole loans, and real assets. Founded in 2005, the firm utilizes a relative value approach for sourcing and investing in the private and public markets, across 60+ sectors of the asset-based finance arena. Through this multi-sector specialization, Waterfall seeks to provide its clients a compelling risk/return profile which is generally uncorrelated to most traditional investment opportunities. Waterfall is also the external manager to Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company and small business lender. Waterfall is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in London and Dublin. As of March 31, 2026, Waterfall had approximately $12.1 billion in assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.waterfallam.com.

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SOURCE Waterfall Asset Management