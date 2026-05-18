Waters Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

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Waters Corporation

May 18, 2026, 16:00 ET

MILFORD, Mass., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra, Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in life sciences, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with analytical laboratories around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, assure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combatting growing antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of approximately 16,000 employees partner with our customers to turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Waters Corporation

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