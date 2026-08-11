Wayfinder Named Finalist for Prestigious 2026 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

One of Only 40 Employers Selected Nationwide from More Than 1,200 Nominations

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder BK, LLC (aka "Wayfinder") is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 2026 Secretary of Defense (Secretary of War) Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Government on employers for outstanding support of National Guard and Reserve service members.

Wayfinder is one of just 40 finalists chosen from an initial nomination pool of more than 1,200 employers across all 50 states and U.S. territories. The announcement was made by the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, Anthony Tata.

Established in 1996, the Freedom Award recognizes organizations that go far beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). Recipients and finalists demonstrate exceptional commitment through measures that strengthen the readiness of the nation's All-Volunteer Force.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor for everyone at Wayfinder," said Nic Spallas, CEO of Wayfinder. "Our Reserve team members bring discipline, leadership, and a deep sense of duty to everything they do," continued Spallas.

"Supporting them—and their families—is not just the right thing to do; it is essential to our company's values and to the strength of our nation. We are proud to stand among this distinguished group of finalists," added Adam Jones, COO of Wayfinder.

Wayfinder's support for our troops does not end at the workplace doors. Outside of Wayfinder, both of its founders, Adam Jones and Nic Spallas, have served as Honorary Commanders, civilian liaisons for the 943RD Security Forces Squadron.

Finalists will advance in the selection process, with up to 15 employers ultimately receiving the Freedom Award later this year in several categories including the newly introduced Defense Industrial Base.

Wayfinder remains committed to fostering a workplace that fully supports the dual roles of its employees as civilians and as members of the armed forces.

About Wayfinder

Wayfinder BK, LLC, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in comprehensive repossession coordination services for secured creditors nationwide. With a proprietary network of qualified agents supported by investigative expertise, the company helps clients maximize asset recoveries while minimizing liability. Wayfinder delivers hands-on, results-driven solutions tailored to the unique challenges of collateral recovery.

Media Contact:

Nic Spallas

Wayfinder BK, LLC

[email protected]

www.wayfinderbk.com

SOURCE Wayfinder BK, LLC