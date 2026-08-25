Waystar Expands Executive Leadership to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Appointments extend world-class technology expertise and commercial leadership to advance Waystar's vision for the autonomous revenue cycle

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced two executive leadership appointments designed to accelerate innovation, client adoption, and durable growth.

Amit Khanna is joining Waystar as Chief Product and Technology Officer, bringing more than 25 years of enterprise technology experience, most recently leading healthcare at Salesforce, and a track record of building and scaling innovative healthcare software.

Todd Woods, a 24-year Waystar veteran, has been named Chief Commercial Officer, bringing deep client and market expertise to Waystar's commercial strategy and continued growth.

"The revenue cycle is entering a fundamentally new era, where intelligent technology will increasingly orchestrate complex workflows and take action toward resolution," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Amit brings world-class technology leadership and a track record of building enterprise platforms that healthcare organizations trust. Todd brings unmatched knowledge of our clients, our market, and how to translate innovation into growth. Together, they strengthen an exceptional leadership team and position Waystar to move even faster toward future opportunities ahead."

Khanna previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Salesforce, where he led the company's global healthcare business and directed its AI strategy, product direction and go-to-market execution. During his tenure, he led the development of innovative enterprise AI solutions for healthcare organizations, including Agentforce for Health. Prior to Salesforce, Khanna held senior technology leadership roles at SAP and First Data.

In his new role, Khanna will lead Waystar's product and technology strategy as the company continues to invest in AI, automation and platform innovation and advances orchestration of an agentic network for clients.

Most recently, Woods led Waystar's ambulatory, enterprise, channel, and business development growth. He has played a central role in the company's expansion across healthcare to now serve over one million providers across every care setting, and in building the commercial model supporting the company's sustained growth.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Woods leads Waystar's commercial strategy, strengthening client relationships, and expanding the reach and adoption of Waystar's end-to-end platform reshaping the healthcare revenue cycle.

Together, these appointments will strengthen Waystar's execution against its autonomous revenue cycle vision by accelerating the development of differentiated AI-powered solutions and translating innovation into broader client adoption and commercial growth.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding leadership transitions and organizational restructuring, the anticipated contributions of new members of the management team, Waystar's product strategy and innovation roadmap, the expected benefits of unifying product and technology functions, and Waystar's growth strategy and strategic direction, including its vision for the autonomous revenue cycle. Forward-looking statements are based on Waystar's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include those described under "Risk Factors" in Waystar's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Waystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Waystar