Waystar to Host Investor Day at Waystar True North™ Conference on August 25, 2026

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT. The event will be held in conjunction with Waystar True North™, the company's annual client conference.

The event will feature presentations by Waystar Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins and other members of Waystar's leadership team. The agenda will include discussions of the company's strategy, market position, platform innovation with a focus on AI-powered capabilities, financial profile, and areas of growth. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry and AI leaders at Waystar True North, engage with Waystar clients, and experience the company's latest innovations in the Waystar Innovation Lab™.

Members of the investment community must register in advance by July 31, 2026, by emailing [email protected]. A live webcast and replay will be available on the company's investor relations website at investors.waystar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Presentations during Waystar's Investor Day may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Waystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could affect results, please refer to Waystar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Neither this press release nor any presentations or discussions at the Investor Day constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Waystar Holding Corp.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

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SOURCE Waystar