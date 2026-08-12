WB Blends and Yellow Emperor Announce Strategic Partnership

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WB Blends, a fast-growing dietary supplement manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership with Yellow Emperor, a custom liquid dietary supplement manufacturer based in Eugene, Oregon.

WB Blends and Yellow Emperor join forces to expand liquid supplement manufacturing capabilities.

The collaboration brings together two highly complementary organizations and significantly expands WB Blends' liquid manufacturing capacity, technical expertise, and production capabilities. With more than 40 years of experience in formulation and custom liquid manufacturing, Yellow Emperor specializes in tinctures, extracts, herbals, and other liquid formulations as a Certified Organic Processor operating a cGMP-certified facility. Its experienced team, specialized equipment, and liquid manufacturing expertise further strengthen WB Blends' ability to support customers across capsules, powders, and liquids.

"This collaboration is about creating more opportunities for our combined customer base," said Don Shaver, CEO of WB Blends. Scott Matukas, COO of WB Blends added, "By bringing together the strengths of both organizations, we're expanding our capabilities while maintaining the quality, service, and relationships our customers rely on every day."

For customers of both companies, the transition will be seamless. Existing teams, points of contact, commercial terms, and day-to-day operations remain unchanged. Products will continue to be manufactured in the same facilities under the same cGMP quality systems and certifications, with no changes to the manufacturing processes customer's trust.

The teams at WB Blends and Yellow Emperor are excited to begin this next chapter together and continue investing in the people, capabilities, and resources that will help customers grow for years to come.

About WB Blends

WB Blends, a division of Western Botanicals, is a custom dietary supplement manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience producing capsules, powders, and liquid supplements for nutraceutical brands sold through leading retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Headquartered on a 200,000+ square-foot campus in Spanish Fork, Utah, WB Blends operates as a true manufacturing partner—proactive, transparent, and committed to helping customers successfully scale their brands.

Media Contact:

Devin Simmons

VP, Marketing & Sales Operations

Phone: 315-515-7899

Website: wbblends.com

SOURCE WB Blends