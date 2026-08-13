We Sell Restaurants Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 3,935

Restaurant-Focused Brokerage Franchise Recognized Among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

PALM COAST, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We Sell Restaurants, the nation's leading and only business broker franchise focused exclusively on restaurants, has been ranked No. 3,935 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the company's fifth consecutive year on the prestigious ranking, underscoring the enduring demand for quality restaurant buying and selling expertise and the strength of the We Sell Restaurants franchise opportunity.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth year in a row is a tremendous honor, and it reflects the work our brokers put in every day for restaurant buyers and sellers nationwide," said Robin Gagnon, Co-Founder and CEO of We Sell Restaurants. "This kind of recognition doesn't happen by chance. It's a result of a specialized focus, a proven system and franchisees who are excited about what they do."

Inc. 5000 honorees are selected based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Recognized companies are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy.

Growth Highlights Behind the Ranking

This year's recognition is driven by several key milestones and strategic innovations, including:

Outpacing the Industry: We Sell Restaurants continued to outperform the broader business-for-sale market in 2025, delivering on its mission to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD. In the first quarter alone, the company posted a 67% year-over-year increase in sold restaurant units, even as industry-wide transactions declined 4%.

We Sell Restaurants continued to outperform the broader business-for-sale market in 2025, delivering on its mission to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD. In the first quarter alone, the company posted a 67% year-over-year increase in sold restaurant units, even as industry-wide transactions declined 4%. Franchise Expansion: The company entered 36 new markets between 2022-2025 as part of its national franchise expansion, extending its footprint of Certified Restaurant Brokers™ across the country to now operate in 45 states.

The company entered 36 new markets between 2022-2025 as part of its national franchise expansion, extending its footprint of Certified Restaurant Brokers™ across the country to now operate in 45 states. Technology-Driven Advantage: We Sell Restaurants has continued to invest in technology, including AI integrations, to deliver more efficient results for buyers, sellers and its franchise network – building on its proprietary BOSS (Broker's Operations & Sales System) platform.

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

A Franchise Built on a Simple, Proven Model

For entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership, We Sell Restaurants offers a distinctive investment model built for flexibility and low overhead. With no office, employees and or supply chain to manage, franchisees are positioned to run a lucrative and scalable business model – equipped with the company's proprietary software platform built to drive lead generation and deal-closing, and a structured onboarding process that leads to certification as a Certified Restaurant Broker™.

We Sell Restaurants is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the U.S., especially throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Texas. Ideal candidates have experience in hospitality, business brokerage or sales, and are passionate about helping entrepreneurs realize the American Dream of restaurant ownership. According to We Sell Restaurants 2025 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $263,253 in gross commission income, and more than 50% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.*

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://www.wesellrestaurants.com/franchise.

About We Sell Restaurants

We Sell Restaurants is the nation's largest business broker franchise focused exclusively on the sale of restaurants, with 20 years of experience in helping buy, sell and lease hospitality locations. With 1,375 active listings, We Sell Restaurants and its franchisees have sold thousands of restaurants across the country and maintain a listing inventory of nearly $600 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace, including independent and restaurant franchises for sale. We Sell Restaurants is offering franchise opportunities for their brand in select market areas. For more information, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com.

*This information appears in Item 19 of our current FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE We Sell Restaurants