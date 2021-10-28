Wealth Management Report Says Philanthropy "Can't Be Left Out of Wealth Plans Anymore"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io was highlighted as a fintech innovator in the recent report, "Expanding Delivery of Philanthropic Advisory Across Wealth Management," by strategic advisor Wally Okby of Aite-Novarica Group, an advisory firm offering research insights for the financial services sector. The report explores why and how wealth managers should integrate philanthropic advisory and charitable planning in holistic wealth management. The report is based on in-depth interviews with chief executive officers and executive managers of 18 organizations during the first half of 2021.

Report author and strategic advisor Wally Okby cites increasing interest in sustainable investing, especially among younger generations as a key indicator, predicting in that "[n]ew digital interfaces that enable private clients to achieve positive ESG impact through sustainable investments and philanthropic advisory will gain traction shortly," in a statement regarding the report.

The report includes solutions for wealth managers, highlighting Amicus.io as a fintech innovator that provides philanthropic financial services and charitable planning tools to wealth advisory firms as well as financial institutions, based on a digital platform for donor-advised funds (DAFs). In reference to such offerings, the report states "financial institutions that market philanthropic advisory through donor advised funds to these [younger] demographics stand to benefit from these innovations."

According to Amicus.io CEO and co-founder Cor Hoekstra, wealth managers stand to benefit from the opportunity for product innovation, deepened client relationships and building brand reputation, all of which can contribute to client growth.

"When it comes to charitable giving, people are looking for direction and eager to do the right thing," said Hoekstra. "Wealth managers offering philanthropic advisory are positioned to guide their clients' philanthropic journey and build trust by demonstrating an understanding of their most deeply held values, along with sophisticated recommendations to live them out."

Hoekstra continued, "Younger generations in particular may actually begin their wealth journey with an impulse, or even a mission, centered on generosity. Brands who align with generosity can not only improve new client acquisition but deepen a sense of purpose for stakeholders. It's one of the rare, genuine win-win situations."

Currently, Amicus.io is working with five of the 10 largest US banks as well as three of the top five asset and wealth management advisories, to meet the needs of millions of individuals and support billions of charitable transactions.

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io has a vision for a more generous world, in which anyone can be a philanthropist. The fintech provides an enterprise-grade platform of philanthropic financial services that harnesses the power of a digital donor-advised fund to align the incentives of donors, financial partners and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale. Amicus.io was co-founded by Walt Ruloff, Cor Hoekstra and Paul Welsh in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in Vancouver, Canada and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Press Contact

Monica Miller

(415) 968-9690

[email protected]

SOURCE Amicus.io