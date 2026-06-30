WealthFeed Selected by The Mather Group as Exclusive Prospecting Platform

Firm-wide deployment standardizes money-in-motion intelligence across $17 billion, 14-office national RIA

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthFeed, an AI-powered prospecting and organic growth platform for financial advisors, today announced that The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) has named WealthFeed its sole approved enterprise prospecting platform.

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 2011, TMG is a fee-only, planning-led national wealth manager serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families. The firm advises on approximately $17 billion in client assets, is recognized on Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list and has completed more than 20 acquisitions since 2018. The agreement continues WealthFeed's growth in the RIA space.

Through the partnership, TMG's approximately 100 advisors across 14 offices will have firm-wide access to WealthFeed's platform for real-time money-in-motion intelligence, warm introduction paths, data enrichment, compliant outreach and inbound web lead capture. The platform will help advisors identify signals tied to inheritances, liquidity events, business sales, promotions and retirements, while surfacing prospects they may already be connected to.

"When I was on the advisory side of the business, I saw that meaningful client opportunities often started with a life event that results in assets changing hands," said Sam Kendree, CEO and Co-Founder of WealthFeed. "Those moments create a window for advisors to become part of the conversation. We built WealthFeed to help advisors recognize when that window is opening and act while they still have a chance to provide professional guidance and shape the decision."

The WealthFeed platform deployment helps establish a standardized prospecting framework across TMG's offices, giving the firm's current advisors and recently acquired teams a single, consistent process for identifying high-intent prospects and money-in-motion opportunities.

"As we've grown into a national firm with 14 offices, we've focused on building infrastructure that lets every advisor across TMG operate with the same level of discipline and capability," said Deana Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at The Mather Group. "Naming WealthFeed our exclusive prospecting platform is a major element of our organic growth strategy. It gives our advisors a single source of money-in-motion intelligence and a consistent framework for identifying and engaging the right prospects across every office."

The agreement builds on WealthFeed's growing enterprise momentum following its 2025 strategic partnership and minority investment from Broadridge Financial Solutions, which combined WealthFeed's money-in-motion intelligence with Broadridge's advisor marketing capabilities.

About WealthFeed

WealthFeed is an AI-powered prospecting and growth platform built for financial advisors. The platform helps advisors identify money-in-motion opportunities, enrich prospect data and automate outreach through a single integrated system. WealthFeed serves independent advisors, RIAs and wealth management enterprises across the United States. For more information, visit wealthfeed.com.

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SOURCE WealthFeed