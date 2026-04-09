Webull Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) ("Webull" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Webull's audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations/sec. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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Nicholas Koulermos

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(212) 999-5585

SOURCE Webull Corporation