Webull Launches Managed Bond Portfolios Powered by Moment

First-to-market robo-advised individual bond portfolios give retail investors access to professionally managed bond strategies through Webull Advisors, without the complexity of selecting or managing individual bonds.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), an online investment platform, today announced the launch of Managed Bond Portfolios, a new offering from Webull Advisors that provides investors with access to professionally managed portfolios of individual bonds. This is the first robo-advised individual bond portfolio offering available to retail investors.

Powered by Moment, Managed Bond Portfolios combine the benefits of direct bond ownership with professional portfolio management, helping investors pursue income, diversification, and capital preservation without the complexity of selecting and managing bonds on their own. Moment's infrastructure was purpose-built to make institutional fixed income accessible at scale, and now the same engine powering trading, portfolio construction, and operations for firms is helping Webull deliver that same experience to everyday investors.

Managed Bond Portfolios offer a simplified way to access fixed income through a fully managed investment experience. Unlike bond funds or ETFs, individual bonds have defined maturity dates, providing greater visibility into when principal is expected to be returned. Investors benefit from direct bond ownership while Webull Advisors manages portfolio construction, monitoring, and ongoing investment decisions on their behalf.

Webull is offering two strategies designed to serve different investor needs and risk profiles:

Enhanced Cash: Invests in U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of up to two years and is designed to provide higher yield potential than traditional cash or money market alternatives while maintaining relatively low volatility. Minimum investment of $500 with a 15-basis point annual fee.

Invests in U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of up to two years and is designed to provide higher yield potential than traditional cash or money market alternatives while maintaining relatively low volatility. Minimum investment of $500 with a 15-basis point annual fee. High Income: Invests across investment-grade and high-yield bonds with the objective of generating 6%+ annualized income over time, providing diversified exposure to fixed income markets that can perform differently from equities during periods of market volatility. Minimum investment of $2,000 with a 30-basis point annual fee.

"This launch marks a major step forward for Webull Advisors as we expand professional wealth management beyond what traditional robo-advisors and self-directed platforms can offer," said Sara Schwartz, CEO of Webull Advisors. "With discretionary management of individual bond portfolios, we're bringing ongoing professional oversight to fixed income strategies designed for a range of client needs, from generating income, to seeking higher yield on cash, to adding a more defensive layer to a portfolio. It's bond portfolio management that's historically been reserved for high-net-worth clients, now accessible to everyday investors."

Until now, individually managed bond portfolios have largely been out of reach for most retail investors, requiring minimums of $250,000 or more and annual management fees of 0.50% to 1.00%. Managed Bond Portfolios bring that experience to a significantly broader audience at a fraction of the traditional cost.

"Robo-advised platforms emerged almost 20 years ago, but until now the technology has been applied almost exclusively to ETF portfolios and, more recently, direct indexing. With today's launch, that has changed," said Matt Peterson, Head of Fixed Income at Webull. "Over the last 5 years the bond market has seen dramatic structural and technological improvements that have led to a material shift toward individual bond ownership. However, many retail investors still don't have the time, knowledge, or desire to build these portfolios on their own. Our Managed Bond Portfolios solve that, making professional bond portfolio management practical at account sizes that would have been impossible to serve economically just a few years ago."

"For most people, a professionally managed bond portfolio has never been an option - it's always been locked inside systems built for the wealthiest investors," said Ammer Soliman, COO and Co-Founder of Moment. "We built Moment to make that infrastructure deliverable at any scale. What Webull is launching today puts the same portfolio construction engine used by firms managing trillions of dollars to work for investors starting at $500."

The offering is available exclusively to U.S. investors and is structured as a discretionary account, meaning Webull Advisors, leveraging Moment's fixed income infrastructure, makes ongoing investment decisions on behalf of clients within the selected strategy. Investors do not select individual bonds directly.

Managed Bond Portfolios represent the latest expansion of Webull's wealth management capabilities and reflect the company's broader commitment to increasing access to professional-grade investment tools across asset classes. The offering enables investors to complement active trading strategies with income-oriented fixed-income solutions designed for longer-term portfolio objectives.

To learn more about Webull Advisors and its offerings, visit https://www.webull.com/trading-investing/webull-advisors.

About Webull US

Webull is a leading online investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Webull's customers can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets and tools, including securities, options, digital assets, and futures, along with wealth management services, and AI technologies, for an elevated trading experience. The Webull platform also supports other financial firms, including brokers, hedge funds, advisors, fintechs, and financial institutions. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Customers should carefully consider all risks associated with any investment, including the risks set forth in the disclosure documents linked below, and consult with financial professionals and other advisors before making any investment. Please visit http://www.webull.com/disclosures to read the applicable disclosure documents. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

Disclaimer: Securities and options trading is provided by Webull Financial LLC, which is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investing in securities and options involve unique risks that are not suitable for all investors. AI technologies (like Vega and Vega Analyst) are provided for informational and educational purposes only, and do not provide investment advice, recommendations, or endorsements. Outputs may contain errors for which Webull makes no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or reliability.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 28 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About Moment

Moment is the AI operating system for investment management, built for the world's largest wealth firms and fintechs. Moment works with firms managing more than $10 trillion in client assets, including Edward Jones, LPL Financial, and Hightower Advisors. Founded by former quants and traders from Citadel Securities, Moment is headquartered in New York City. Moment is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Learn more at moment.com.

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SOURCE Webull Advisors LLC