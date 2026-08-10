WEC Energy Group's 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights reliability, sustainability and long-term value

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report outlines the company's progress in delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy while investing in the infrastructure, generation resources and technologies needed to serve growing customer demand across the Midwest.

The report discusses the company's climate strategy and research into emerging technologies, including hydrogen, natural gas heat pumps, renewable natural gas and long-duration energy storage.

"Our customers count on us every day for the energy that powers their homes, businesses and communities," said Scott Lauber, chairman, CEO and president. "As demand grows across the Midwest, we are making investments to strengthen reliability, support affordability and advance a cleaner energy future. This report shows how we are building for the long term while staying focused on the needs of our customers and communities."

Report highlights

The report highlights WEC Energy Group's investments in a balanced mix of generation resources, including modern natural gas generation, renewable energy and battery storage, to help meet growing electric demand in the region while maintaining essential reliability and flexibility year-round.

The report details the company's $37.5 billion capital plan for 2026 through 2030, including investments in electric generation, natural gas distribution, electric distribution, Wisconsin liquefied natural gas capacity and electric transmission.

Additional highlights in the report:

Supported more than 275,000 customers in energy efficiency programs and helped customers earn nearly $66 million in rebates and incentives.

Reported a 53% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from electric generation compared with 2005 levels, while reaffirming the company's long-term goal to achieve net carbon neutral electric generation by 2050.

Received the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's Vets Ready Employer Initiative Award for the sixth consecutive year, achieving Gold Level recognition.

We Energies was named best in the Upper Midwest for electric reliability performance as part of PA Consulting's 2025 ReliabilityOne ® Awards.

Awards. Provided $19 million through charitable giving programs and foundations, along with $5 million in additional donations to low-income customer programs.

Highlighted employee and public safety programs, including efforts to reduce workplace injuries and strengthen community safety outreach.

Strengthened the company's talent pipeline through programs and partnerships with organizations such as Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Area Technical College and the Chicago Urban League.

The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report and additional information on WEC Energy Group's efforts can be found online at www.wecenergygroup.com/csr/.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.8 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 31,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $52 billion of assets.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning management's expectations and projections regarding environmental and climate strategies, policies and goals; completion of capital projects; sales and customer growth; environmental and other regulations, including associated compliance costs; sources of electric energy supply; capital resources; construction costs, investment opportunities, corporate initiatives; and other matters. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends," "may," "objectives," "plans," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" or similar terms or variations of these terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions, including business and competitive conditions in the company's service territories; timing, resolution and impact of rate cases and other regulatory decisions, including rider reconciliations; the company's ability to continue to successfully integrate the operations of its subsidiaries; availability of the company's generating facilities and/or distribution systems; unanticipated changes in fuel and purchased power costs; key personnel changes; unusual, varying or severe weather conditions; continued industry restructuring and consolidation; continued advances in, and adoption of, new technologies that produce power or reduce power consumption; energy and environmental conservation efforts; electrification initiatives, mandates and other efforts to reduce the use of natural gas; the company's ability to successfully acquire and/or dispose of assets and projects and to execute on its capital plan, including projects related to providing services to data centers and other large-scale customers; terrorist, physical or cyber-security threats or attacks and data security breaches; construction risks; labor disruptions; equity and bond market fluctuations; changes in the company's and its subsidiaries' ability to access the capital markets; changes in tax legislation or our ability to use certain tax benefits and carryforwards; changes in and uncertainty around federal, state, and local legislation and regulation, including changes in rate-setting policies or procedures and environmental standards, in the enforcement of these laws and regulations and in the interpretation of regulations or permit conditions by regulatory agencies; supply chain disruptions; inflation; political or geopolitical developments impacting the global economy, supply chain and fuel prices generally, including as a result of changes to government trade policies, geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and other countries, such as the war with Iran, or other new, protracted or escalating regional or international conflicts; the impact from any health crises, including epidemics and pandemics; current and future litigation and regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries; the ability of the Company to successfully and/or timely adopt new technologies, including artificial intelligence; changes in accounting standards; the financial performance of the American Transmission Company as well as projects in which the company's energy infrastructure business invests; the ability of the company to obtain additional generating capacity at competitive prices; goodwill and its possible impairment; and other factors described under the heading "Factors Affecting Results, Liquidity and Capital Resources" in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and under the headings "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group