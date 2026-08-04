Wedding Industry Leader Brian Lawrence Speaks at the August '26 DJX Conference

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-recognized wedding industry website design and SEO consultant Brian Lawrence will conduct a "New Age SEO Session for DJs" and offer website critiques at DJX in Atlantic City, NJ August 10-13 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Conference-goers are promised a timely educational seminar and a lively group discussion with this author, speaker, and marketing expert.

"From Browsing to Booking: The New Age of SEO for DJs"

Wedding industry marketing expert Brian Lawrence, nationally recognized speaker, SEO strategist, and co-author of From Browsing to Booking. Lawrence will present "From Browsing to Booking: The New Age of SEO for DJs" and lead live website critiques at the 2026 DJX Conference, helping DJs improve website strategy, AI search visibility, lead generation, and search engine optimization. SCE Event Group, designed by Brian Lawrence Web Design and SEO to strengthen user experience, SEO performance, and AI search visibility. The website showcases the company's luxury DJ entertainment, event production, and wedding services while demonstrating the modern website strategy and conversion-focused design principles featured in Brian Lawrence's DJX educational sessions.

In this DJX educational session on the ever-changing SEO landscape, attendees will discover what still works from traditional SEO and what doesn't. Lawrence, who works with prominent DJs like Joe Bunn of Bunn DJ Company and Jason Jani of SCE Event Group, also takes a deeper dive into AI. DJs will learn how to position their websites and reviews to be the answer to AI-driven questions. And he'll explain how to blend AI and SEO to create smarter, faster, personalized content for more bookings.

Website "Roasts" at DJX "brandboX"

Lawrence is also offering group website critiques known as the "DJ Website Roast". Held in groups of 20-25 DJs as part of the DJX "brandboX", these sessions cover ways to build an online brand, generate quality leads, and how to "talk" to Google and AI.

The "Roast" originates from Lawrence's guest appearance on a DJ group Zoom to review a handful of member websites. Beyond just focusing on a few businesses, the conversation progressed to looking at other sites. With Lawrence, the group discovered patterns, missed opportunities, and valuable takeaways, providing immediate action steps for their websites.

DJX attendees can register in advance and walk-ins are welcome if space is available. Roasts will be conducted in collaboration with Silent Sound System, so workshop attendees can focus on and capture ideas through headphones without surrounding convention floor distractions. ThebrandboX at DJX is a new business solution section for the conference.

About Brian Lawrence

Brian Lawrence leads a premier website/SEO/marketing agency geared to the wedding and event industry. In addition to Bunn and SCE Event Group, Lawrence works with established DJ companies like Toast Entertainment and Klock Entertainment, as well as bi-lingual powerhouse LEM Entertainment. The agency's client list also includes rising stars like Don Carlo Events (voted 2025 Marquee DJ of the Year), Sonic DJs, and Marquee Events.

In addition to being a regular speaker at DJX, Lawrence contributes to DJ Life Mag. And with industry leader Alan Berg, he co-authored "From Browsing to Booking: Website and SEO Strategies for Wedding & Event Pros".

About DJX

DJX is the largest and longest‑running DJ industry conference in America, held every August in Atlantic City. Produced by DJ LIFE and the Hazan Media Group, DJX brings together DJs, mix‑show hosts, producers, brands, and industry leaders for education, gear demos, networking, and high‑energy after‑hours events. Attendees can explore the industry's largest show floor, sit in on nearly 40 educational sessions, and connect with more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest in DJ, audio, and production technology.

Media Contact:

Brian Lawrence

201-244-5969

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