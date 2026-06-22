Wedoany, the World's Top Industrial Engineering Cooperation Platform, is Open to the World and Relies on over 74 Million Industrial Enterprises and Contact Resources to Promote the Digital Upgrade of International Engineering Procurement

The Eight-Language Platform Covers Over 200 Countries and Regions, and the Ten Industry Procurement Service Centers Provide Precise Supplier Matching for Global Infrastructure and Industrial Projects

BEIJING, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from nengyuanjie.net:

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Wedoany.com, the world's leading industrial engineering cooperation platform, announced today that it has officially opened its services to the global market. This platform aggregates data and contact resources from over 74 million global industrial enterprises, covering 15 major basic and technological industries, and connects over 200 countries and regions in 8 languages. Enterprises can post purchase inquiries for free and push them synchronously through the system in eight languages. Accurately retrieve information such as the price, parameters, origin, and supplier of specific products, and intelligently match high-quality global suppliers. Full coverage of the entire engineering cycle - from survey and design, equipment and materials, research and development and manufacturing, construction, operation and maintenance to decommissioning, making cross-border cooperation go from conception to implementation.

Industry Background

At present, global infrastructure investment continues to grow. The Global Infrastructure Outlook report indicates that global infrastructure investment demand will increase to 94 trillion US dollars by 2040. Meanwhile, cross-border engineering procurement has long been confronted with challenges such as information asymmetry, high costs in supplier screening, and difficulties in aligning technology and standards. Digital procurement and collaboration in the field of industrial engineering are becoming an important direction for the transformation of global supply chains.

Overview of Our Platform

Wedoany aims to promote global cooperation in basic and technological industries. With the support and participation of government agencies, industry organizations, academicians and experts, research think tanks, and global industrial partners, it links global industrial engineering resources in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic. Its service network covers more than 200 countries and regions.

The platform covers 15 major basic and technological industries, including energy engineering, transportation and logistics, geology, mineral resources and metallurgy, urban construction, information and communication, chemical engineering, water conservancy engineering, environmental protection, mechanical manufacturing, modern agriculture, medical and health care, general equipment, materials and supplies, light industrial engineering, and international trade services. It covers over 300 professional engineering classifications and more than 1,000 specialized fields.

Core Capabilities

Global industrial sector organization data and contact resources.

Wedoany possesses data and contact resources of over 74 million industrial institutions worldwide. Based on AI big data technology, it builds a multi-dimensional enterprise relationship network, providing data support for precise supply and demand matching in the global market.

Ten Main Industry Procurement Service Centers

To provide precise and vertical services in key industries and critical fields, the platform has established ten professional system engineering procurement service centers:

World Top 500 and Various National Enterprise System Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Power and New Energy Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Oil and Gas Chemical Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Transportation Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Geology, Mining and Smelting Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Information Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Industrial and Civil Building Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Environmental Protection Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Fluid Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Global Mechanical Manufacturing Systems Engineering Procurement Service Center

Key industry resources

Our platform brings together global industrial forces, and the collaborative resident enterprises cover multiple key fields such as energy, transportation, minerals, equipment, and technology.

In the field of Energy engineering, the platform covers the entire industrial chain including power and new energy, oil and gas chemical industry, nuclear power, etc. The resident enterprises include PetroChina, SPIC, CHN Energy and China Coal. And global energy giants such as Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, Shell, EDF (Electricite de France), bp, Chevron, etc.

In the field of transportation, the platform covers railways, highways, ports, aviation and urban rail transit. The resident enterprises include China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), CRRC, China Railway Construction, etc.

In the field of geology, mineral resources and metallurgy, the platform covers various links such as mineral exploration, mining, beneficiation and smelting, equipment and materials. The enterprises that have settled in include global resource giants such as China Minmetals, China Baowu and Glencore.

In the field of industrial equipment and intelligent manufacturing, the settled enterprises include Sinomach, Dongfang Electric, Sany Heavy Industry and Zoomlion. And global industrial technology leading enterprises such as Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, etc.

In the fields of technology and new Energy, the settled enterprises include Huawei, BYD, LONGi Green Energy, Chint Electric, Mingyang Smart Energy, etc.

In addition, the entry of cross-industry leading enterprises such as Pfizer and Unilever has further expanded the service depth of the platform in fields such as healthcare and consumer goods engineering.

The Person In Charge of the Platform Claimed

"Global industrial engineering procurement has long been plagued by fragmented information and high cross-regional matching costs," said a relevant person in charge of Wedoany. "By building a data foundation covering over 74 million enterprises and a multilingual intelligent matching system, we hope to enable engineering purchasers from any country to efficiently and accurately find suitable global suppliers." At the same time, it helps high-quality enterprises overcome language and regional barriers to participate in international cooperation.

About Wedoany

Wedoany is a world-class industrial engineering cooperation platform, dedicated to promoting efficient interconnection between the global infrastructure and technology industries. The platform aggregates over 74 million global industrial enterprise data and contact resources, covering 15 major basic and technology industries, and connects over 200 countries and regions in 8 languages. Enterprises can post purchase inquiries for free and push them synchronously through the system in eight languages. Accurately retrieve information such as the price, parameters, origin, and supplier of specific products, and intelligently match high-quality global suppliers. Full coverage of the entire engineering cycle - from survey and design, equipment and materials, research and development and manufacturing, construction, operation and maintenance to decommissioning, enabling cross-border cooperation to go from conception to implementation.

Brand Interpretation: We do [World engineers do - World Engineers Act] + Any [All next yours - All the future for You]

Media contact:

en.wedoany.com

[email protected]

SOURCE nengyuanjie.net