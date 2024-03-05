Wego and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority: "Pioneering Together to Showcase Bahrain's Beauty"

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority are coming together to promote Bahrain as a leading travel destination. This strategic partnership combines Wego's cutting-edge travel technology with Bahrain's abundant cultural heritage and diverse attractions, promising an unmatched experience for travelers worldwide.

Wego, renowned for connecting millions of users to a wide array of travel options, is excited to join forces with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to showcase the Kingdom's unique attractions, historical landmarks, and warm hospitality. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to enhancing Bahrain's visibility on the global stage and driving tourism growth for the Kingdom.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, recognizing Wego's extensive reach and user-friendly platform as key assets to promote Bahrain's beauty and charm. With its blend of modernity and tradition, Bahrain has much to offer, from vibrant markets and cultural festivals to historical sites and pristine beaches.

"Wego is delighted to collaborate once again with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to spotlight the incredible offerings of Bahrain," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego. "Our platform is dedicated to inspiring and facilitating travel experiences, and we are eager to showcase Bahrain's rich tapestry to our global audience. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to promoting exceptional destinations and creating memorable journeys."

The co-marketing initiative will leverage Wego's digital platform to feature dedicated sections highlighting Bahrain's key attractions, travel tips, and exclusive promotions. The collaboration aims to position Bahrain as a top destination for travelers seeking a blend of culture, adventure, and relaxation.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority is confident that this partnership will contribute to the Kingdom's tourism goals and foster positive economic impacts.

Together, Wego and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority aim to showcase Bahrain as a must-visit destination, inviting travelers to explore its diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique experiences.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

