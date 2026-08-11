WeGoing! Launches the Group-Travel App for Everyone in the Group Chat, with Croatia as Featured Destination

WeGoing! turns real group trips into shareable, copyable itineraries, beginning with a featured Croatia guide built from official imagery the Croatian National Tourist Board made available.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeGoing!, the group-travel app that helps everyone organize, book, and split the cost of a trip without the group chat falling apart, today announced its consumer launch.

WeGoing! tackles the three things that stall group trips before they start: agreeing on dates, fronting deposits, and navigating budgets nobody wants to say out loud.

Group travel is one of the fastest-growing segments in leisure travel, yet almost every planning tool is built for a single organizer.

WeGoing! is built for the whole group, where every traveler sees what they need to do, commits to their own share, and no one person is left carrying the trip on their credit card.

The launch also introduces WeGoing! destination guides, with the Croatian National Tourist Board the first tourism board to make its official imagery available for the program.

"Every group has that one friend who becomes the accidental travel agent. Fronting the deposit, chasing everyone for money, holding the whole thing together," said Paul Eulette, founder of WeGoing!. "We built WeGoing! so the trip belongs to the group, not to the person brave enough to start the group chat. When the money and the logistics take care of themselves, more trips actually make it out of the chat."

Turning real trips into inspiration

At launch, WeGoing! introduces destination guides and featured destinations that help groups decide where to go. Every trip planned in WeGoing! can become a public, search-indexed itinerary page with a Create This Trip button, so when a traveler discovers a real itinerary from a real group, they can copy it, adjust it, and invite their own friends in a single step.

Real trips become the inspiration for new ones.

To make those guides authentic, WeGoing! builds them using official destination imagery.

Croatia leads the way

WeGoing!'s first featured destination is Croatia, and fittingly so. With more than a thousand islands, a coastline that runs the length of the Adriatic, and old towns that have drawn travelers for centuries, Croatia is one of the most rewarding places in the world for a group to explore together.

From island hopping between Split and Dubrovnik to long dinners on the Dalmatian coast, it is a destination practically made for the kind of trip friends talk about for years.

The Croatian National Tourist Board was the first tourism board to make its official imagery available for WeGoing!'s destination guides, bringing the country's coast, islands, and cities to life across the WeGoing! Croatia guide and group-travel feature.

Croatia's guide and an accompanying group-travel feature can be found here: https://book.wegoingapp.com/destinations/croatia

Built on privacy by design

WeGoing! is built to a strict privacy standard. Private member information — budgets, income, and time-off — never crosses the app's privacy boundary and is never revealed to other travelers.

WeGoing! does not sell user data and does not run behavioral advertising.

Traction

Since opening its beta, WeGoing! has had dozens of group trips planned in the app across destinations spanning the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, and beyond, from milestone birthdays and reunions to bachelorette weekends and family trips.

Availability

WeGoing! is available free now at book.wegoingapp.com, with an iOS app on the Apple App Store.

About WeGoing!

WeGoing, Inc. is a U.S. company, based in the Atlanta metro area, building group-travel coordination and payment tools for the way people actually travel together. WeGoing! helps groups organize dates, split costs, and book trips without the burden falling on a single person. Learn more at wegoingapp.com.

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Group Trips that Make it Out the Chat.

© 2026 WeGoing, Inc. All rights reserved. WeGoing!™ is a trademark of WeGoing, Inc. U.S. trademark applications pending. U.S. provisional patent applications pending. Patent pending.

SOURCE WeGoing Inc