Weibo Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 19, 2026

BEIJING, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, will announce its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2026 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Following the announcement, Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7 AM – 8 AM Eastern Time on August 19, 2026 (or 7 PM – 8 PM Hong Kong Time on August 19, 2026) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial in and instruction will be in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4542e6edec00491e9198327b87da5adb

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.weibo.com.

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Weibo Corporation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Weibo Corporation