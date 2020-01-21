WellCare Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2020 List of "World's Most Admired Companies"

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) has once again been named to Fortune magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list.

"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of WellCare's more than 14,000 associates who live our values and deliver on our mission of helping our 6.4 million members live better, healthier lives each and every day," said WellCare CEO Ken Burdick.

A Mission to Serve

As a leading provider of managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, WellCare prides itself on its strong mission to serve.

"Our growth is made possible because our associates never lose sight of what's most important—serving our members, working with our providers and partners, and giving back to our communities," said Burdick.

For example, over the past decade, the company has put a focus on "social determinants of health" – the social and economic factors outside of the doctor's office that can impact health like where a person lives, what they eat, how secure they feel, and how connected they are to those around them.

Through its Community Connections program, WellCare leverages more than 500,000 social services organizations in its members' local communities to help remove social barriers, such as transportation limitations and housing complications that might deter consistent care. Since 2011, Community Connections has provided nearly half a million referrals to those in need.

Being community-minded is also a point of pride for the company and its employees. In 2019, WellCare committed nearly $2 million through the WellCare Community Foundation to the communities it serves, and WellCare associates volunteered more than 40,000 hours, representing a 75% corporate volunteer rate among the company's employees – more than double the national average.

Rewarding Opportunities for Associates and a Focus on Diversity & Inclusion

WellCare offers a wide-range of programs and career development opportunities to attract and retain top talent to the managed care industry, including a summer internship program, continuing education and professional development, health and wellness programs, and competitive benefits designed with work-life balance in mind.

The company has also made a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As a result, WellCare established a Diversity Council; signed the national CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge joining hundreds of CEOs to encourage more inclusive workplaces; and established seven Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) across the enterprise.

As a result of these company-wide initiatives, WellCare received scores of 100% on the Disability Equality Index and on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, which measures companies based on their corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Forbes magazine named WellCare a 2019 "Best Employer for New Grads," and for the third year in a row, WellCare was named to Points of Light's The Civic 50, distinguishing it as one of the most community-minded companies in the country.

"Our team is producing operational and clinical excellence, growth in our businesses, rewarding career opportunities for our associates and is giving back to our local communities," added Burdick. "These dedicated efforts have created unparalleled value for our members, providers, government partners and the communities we serve."

The "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation and is developed annually by Fortune and Korn Ferry. The study surveys top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries based on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

To learn more about the Fortune 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, visit http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.4 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at wellcare.com.

