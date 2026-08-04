Wellinks Closed $10 Million Series B Funding from UMass Memorial Health and inside investors

Investment builds on Wellinks' strategic partnership with UMass Memorial Health and other commercial partners to accelerate growth and expand patient access to its predictive care model

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellinks, a leader in cardiopulmonary care, today announced the first close of its Series B Funding, securing $10 million to fund commercial growth with participation from UMass Memorial Health and inside investors. The investment builds on Wellinks' multiyear relationship with UMass Memorial Health and other partners to accelerate the expansion of Wellinks' predictive care solution.

Wellinks' FDA-cleared Spire Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) System helps identify early physiologic changes associated with clinical deterioration, supporting earlier intervention and proactive management of chronic respiratory disease beyond traditional care settings.

Wellinks and UMass Chan Medical School first collaboratively approached reducing acute care utilization in COPD patients through the Healthy at Home program. The study found that Healthy at Home participants had more than 60% lower odds of 30-day hospital readmission, with trends toward fewer emergency department visits and shorter hospital stays than similar patients who did not participate. For more information, read "Healthy at Home study demonstrates feasibility, effectiveness of mobile care for COPD."

"Our continued collaboration with Wellinks reflects a shared commitment to advancing proactive, data-driven care," said Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO at UMass Memorial Health. "Together, we're generating real-world clinical evidence that supports better outcomes for patients and informs the future of cardiopulmonary care."

Wellinks will use the funding to:

Expand its commercial footprint and extend cardiopulmonary care to broader and more diverse patient populations, including rural and underserved communities.

and extend cardiopulmonary care to broader and more diverse patient populations, including rural and underserved communities. Advance its predictive capabilities by leveraging a growing body of real-world clinical data to strengthen decision support and enhance the Wellinks care solution.

by leveraging a growing body of real-world clinical data to strengthen decision support and enhance the Wellinks care solution. Expand into additional cardiopulmonary conditions, including congestive heart failure (CHF), by applying its technology and care model across a broader range of high-risk patient populations.

"This investment represents validation of the solution we've built and the outcomes it delivers," said Jennifer Barretta, Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO of Wellinks. "Our approach aims to close care gaps for patients, including those at risk for poor adherence, leading to lower healthcare utilization and a reduced cost of care."

About Wellinks

Wellinks is redefining how respiratory care is delivered. Our solution combines the benefits of virtual chronic care disease management with the power of remote patient monitoring through our proprietary, FDA-cleared technology. Our Health Tags offer passive, continuous monitoring that predicts clinical deterioration up to one week before a patient feels the onset of symptoms. By pairing predictive insights with proactive clinical intervention, Wellinks demonstrates results in reducing acute care utilization, readmission rates, and total cost of care. We are closing care gaps and changing the paradigm in how this traditionally underserved population receives care.

For more information, visit www.wellinks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wellinks