Wellness real estate market size to grow by USD 575.9 billion; Market to observe significant growth in the commercial end-user segment- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global wellness real estate market size is estimated to grow by USD 575.9 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.77% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 136.23 billion. North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wellness Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Wellness real estate market - Five Forces

The global wellness real estate market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Wellness real estate market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Wellness real estate market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market will observe significant growth in the commercial end-user segment during the forecast period. The segment comprises commercial real estate, offices and workplaces, public buildings, hospitality developments, and medical facilities. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of wellness commercial pipeline projects in both developed and developing regions and the development of wellness communities.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global wellness real estate market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global wellness real estate market.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for luxury wellness real estate and an increasing number of wellness real estate commercial and residential projects.

Wellness real estate market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising demand for wellness real estate from the luxury residential sector.

Homebuyers are demanding eco-sensitive abodes that are built with natural products and interior design elements that help promote mental health.

The market also witnessing an increase in the demand for buildings with WELL Building Standards in both commercial and residential luxurious housing sectors.

To cater to such evolving consumer demands, developers are increasingly introducing open-air yoga studios and medicinal gardens with calming herbs and meditation courtyards in their residential projects.

All these developments are leading to significant growth in the global wellness real estate market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for regenerative living is identified as the key trend in the market.

The rising demand for environment-friendly buildings and concerns over the release of harmful gases are leading to a shift in the focus from green buildings to regenerative buildings.

Builders and real estate developers are emphasizing creating innovative, regenerative residential communities that offer green, biophilic, sustainable, and healthy designs.

Regenerative buildings enable residents to produce their own healthy food using renewable energy along with clean air and recycled water.

The increasing popularity of this trend among builders and real estate developers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high competition in the wellness real estate market is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many regional as well as international players.

The presence of a large number of players has made the market highly competitive.

Several regional players are entering into collaborations and partnerships, which is further increasing the competition in the market.

In addition, the competition from many unorganized local players that offer various building monitoring and control devices and supplies is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this wellness real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wellness real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wellness real estate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wellness real estate market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wellness real estate market vendors

Wellness Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 575.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc., Delos Living LLC, DPZ CoDesign LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, GOCO HOSPITALITY, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp., and Vox Media LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

