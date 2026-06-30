Wellness Tourism Association Establishes the First Global Framework for Responsible Retreats™, Setting a New Standard for the Rapidly Expanding Retreat Industry

The Six Principles for Responsible Retreats™ provide shared guidance to strengthen trust, transparency, and participant well-being for travelers and retreat providers worldwide

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Tourism Association (WTA), the global trade association and convening voice for the business of wellness travel since 2018, today introduced the Six Principles for Responsible Retreats™, establishing the first global framework designed to define and elevate shared standards for trusted retreat practices.

Retreat travel has become one of the fastest-growing segments of wellness tourism, attracting travelers seeking experiences focused on well-being, personal growth, restoration, connection, and transformation. The global wellness retreat market is projected to nearly double to $363.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%. (Source: Allied Market Research via Yahoo Finance)

As demand increases, consumers and industry stakeholders are seeking greater clarity around responsible retreat practices, participant care, credentials, and integrity. Until now, no widely adopted benchmarks have existed to guide credibility and consistent expectations across the sector.

Building on previous resources developed by the WTA, including the Global Glossary of Wellness Tourism Terms and the 10 Attributes of a Wellness Destination, the framework extends the Association's commitment to greater clarity and coherence across the wellness travel ecosystem.

The Six Principles center on six key areas:

Qualified Leadership and Facilitation

Safety and Risk Management

Transparency and Integrity

Thoughtful Design and Inclusion

Respect and Care

Community, Culture and Environment

For travelers, the Principles provide a practical toolkit for evaluating retreat experiences and making more informed decisions when choosing a retreat experience.

"As retreats continue to grow in popularity around the world, the industry has a meaningful opportunity to ensure that participant well-being, transparency, and trust grow alongside it," said Robin Ruiz, President and CEO of the Wellness Tourism Association. "The Six Principles for Responsible Retreats™ help translate shared expectations into practical guidance that supports more informed decisions by travelers and more intentional approaches to retreat design, discovery, and delivery."

The initiative was informed by the WTA Retreat Committee, chaired by Dr. Sheri Rosenthal, a leading retreat strategist and educator with more than 25 years of experience in retreat development and facilitation.

"Retreats can be among the most meaningful experiences in a person's life, but that kind of impact requires thoughtful design, clear communication, and an unwavering commitment to participant care," said Dr. Sheri Rosenthal, Chair, WTA Retreat Committee. "These Principles distill decades of real-world retreat leadership into a unified blueprint that supports both emerging and experienced professionals to show up for their participants with greater care, clarity, and integrity."

The WTA encourages the industry to adopt and align with the Six Principles for Responsible Retreats™ as a shared commitment for trust and responsible practice.

The WTA will further explore the framework in a complimentary Wellness Travel Talks™ conversation on July 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, followed by a live Q&A. Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/gsjxSrejSzuzHGyAlXmYOw

To learn more about the Principles, visit: https://wellnesstourismassociation.org/six-principles-for-responsible-retreats

About The Wellness Tourism Association

Since 2018, the Wellness Tourism Association (WTA) has served as the leading global trade association and membership organization dedicated to clarity, connection and credibility in wellness tourism. With a mission to support well-being through travel, the WTA sets benchmarks, fosters collaboration, and provides education.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Fausette, Programs & Partnerships

Wellness Tourism Association (WTA)

(585) 329-6286

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellness Tourism Association