WellSync Reports Strong BoomRx Momentum with More Than $70-Million Annualized Run Rate

Fast-Growing Prescription-Management Platform Emerges as Anchor Solution for the WellSync Digital Healthcare Ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSync, a leader in digital healthcare innovation, today announced its subsidiary BoomRx, a fast-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, has exceeded a $70-million run rate since it was launched in July 2025. This milestone underscores BoomRx's rapid emergence as a flagship solution within WellSync's expanding virtual-care platform.

BoomRx's performance reflects growing adoption and its expanding role as WellSync's pharmacy-infrastructure platform for telemedicine providers, enterprise healthcare organizations, and other high-volume medical operations. Together with other WellSync solutions, the BoomRx platform helps form an end-to-end digital healthcare ecosystem.

Industry demand for integrated virtual-care infrastructure continues to accelerate, with the global telehealth market projected to grow from approximately $219 billion in 2026 to more than $1.2 trillion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights.1

"In light of the evolving regulatory landscape and ongoing pharmaceutical supply-chain issues, we recognized the immediate need among healthcare providers for a single solution that could remove the administrative headaches associated with prescription management," said Fabian Calvo, WellSync CEO. "WellSync has continued to invest in the technology, operational infrastructure, and customer-support model behind BoomRx, and that investment is reflected in the platform's rapid adoption."

BoomRx addresses the biggest operational headaches for medical clinics nationwide: prescription management and fulfillment enablement. Its centralized access model streamlines prescription sourcing and fulfillment, reducing administrative burden and supporting structured care programs in areas such as medical weight management, hormone therapy, sexual health, longevity, wellness, and esthetics, as well as men's and women's healthcare.

With a nationwide footprint spanning all 50 states and U.S. territories, the BoomRx portal is now utilized by more than 4,500 clinics nationwide. Across its growing network, the platform is averaging more than 40,000 orders per month with a 20-percent month-over-month growth rate. And, more than 85 percent of clinics are returning to reorder through the system.

"Everything we're building into the BoomRx platform is targeted toward helping medical clinics operate more efficiently while supporting strong compliance practices and a more reliable patient-care experience," said Kurt Lunkwitz, co-founder and president of BoomRx. "Our latest platform enhancements have increased pharmacy production capacities, accelerated order fulfillment, strengthened compliance safeguards, and dramatically simplified onboarding for new clients. The BoomRx platform is also designed to help clients reduce exposure to long-standing industry challenges, including counterfeit or expired medications, improper interstate distribution, damaged shipments, and products that are not packaged or refrigerated appropriately."

About WellSync

WellSync is a leader in healthcare innovation, revolutionizing the connection between healthcare providers and patients through its virtual-first platform. By seamlessly integrating clinical and medication-fulfillment services into any online environment, WellSync empowers practices to enhance patient access and unlock new revenue streams. Supported by top-tier healthcare professionals, WellSync's platform is distinguished by its accessibility, personalization, and adaptability—continually meeting the evolving demands of modern healthcare. WellSync isn't just redefining healthcare delivery; the company is pioneering the future of digital-health partnerships. To learn more, please visit wellsync.com.

About BoomRx

BoomRx is a national pharmaceutical technology platform that unifies access to regulated 503A and FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility products as well as other manufactured and brand medications through a single, secure ordering portal. By consolidating multi-pharmacy workflows, simplifying state-by-state shipping complexity, expanding national access, introducing predictable flat-rate shipping, and improving price transparency, BoomRx helps medical, wellness, telemedicine, and med-spa practices scale efficiently while improving operational performance and patient satisfaction. For more information, connect with BoomRx on LinkedIn or visit boomrx.com.

Media contact:

Jan Sisko

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.591.2022

1 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market-101065

SOURCE WellSync