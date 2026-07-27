Wellworks For You Releases White Paper Reframing Wellness ROI Around Personalization and Cost Containment

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What's new: Wellworks For You — a cost containment strategy company that helps employers reduce healthcare spend through prevention, engagement, and claims analytics — has published a new white paper, "Rethinking Wellness ROI: How Personalization and Technology Are Reshaping Outcomes." The paper argues that personalization, powered by data, technology, and machine learning, is now the key factor separating programs that measurably lower healthcare costs from those that don't.

Get the white paper and join the conversation: Download the full white paper at wellworksforyou.com, and register for the live webinar "Rethinking Wellness ROI: A Live Conversation with Clients" on Tuesday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET, featuring current Wellworks clients discussing what's actually driving cost savings today.

Why it matters: For more than a decade, employers have questioned whether wellness programs deliver promised savings. A 2013 RAND Health study found that disease management components — the primary driver of high claims costs — produced far weaker returns than the industry claimed. A 2020 study in JAMA Internal Medicine reinforced this, finding that even high engagement doesn't guarantee improved clinical outcomes. In response, the industry has shifted from hard ROI toward Value on Investment (VOI), a framework accounting for engagement, morale, retention, absenteeism, and mental health. The white paper argues personalization connects all of these outcomes — using individual health status, behavior, and goals to deliver the right intervention to the right person at the right time.

Key facts at a glance:

Wellworks positions itself as a cost containment strategy, not a traditional wellness vendor, built on prevention, engagement, and claims analytics.

positions itself as a cost containment strategy, not a traditional wellness vendor, built on prevention, engagement, and claims analytics. A multi-year partnership with a large civil contractor produced an estimated $834,000 in annual cost avoidance.

Biometric resolution rates among at-risk employees in that partnership: 48.4% for high cholesterol, 43.4% for high blood pressure, 32.7% for high triglycerides.

resolution rates among at-risk employees in that partnership: 48.4% for high cholesterol, 43.4% for high blood pressure, 32.7% for high triglycerides. Wellworks partners with 750+ clients and 2 million+ participants nationwide.

partners with 750+ clients and 2 million+ participants nationwide. Wellworks is developing an AI-powered companion to extend personalization across each participant's health journey.

"For years, this industry oversold hard ROI numbers that didn't hold up to scrutiny, and employers were right to push back," said Zach Von Eschen, President of Wellworks For You. "This white paper is our attempt to reset that conversation and give employers a more honest, evidence-based way to think about the return on their cost containment investment."

At the center of Wellworks' approach is Know Your Number®, a proprietary health risk assessment combining biometric screening, medical history, and lifestyle data to build a personalized foundation for each participant — from tailored coaching to incentive design, backed by a dedicated account team, claims analytics, and an interoperable technology ecosystem.

The white paper also looks ahead to AI as the next stage of personalization. "Personalization built the foundation, and AI is going to take it even further," Von Eschen said. "We're developing an AI-powered wellness companion that will meet each participant exactly where they are and evolve with them over time. It's the next chapter for Wellworks and for this industry."

About Wellworks For You

Wellworks For You delivers a cost containment strategy that helps employers control healthcare spend through prevention, engagement, and in-depth claims analytics. Partnering with over 750 clients and engaging more than 2 million participants nationwide, Wellworks For You combines cutting-edge technology with personalized programs to catch health risks before they become costly claims, creating healthier, happier workplaces while reducing costs for employers.

Lisa Kyler, Director of Marketing

L.kyler@wellworksforyou.com

(800) 425-4657

www.wellworksforyou.com

SOURCE Wellworks For You