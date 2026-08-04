WEPSEA 2026 to Spotlight AI, Sustainability and Regional Growth Through 20+ Conferences and Networking Events

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Asia continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets, the packaging industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by digitalisation, sustainability and supply chain diversification. Against this backdrop, WEPSEA 2026 (World Expo of Packaging Industry Southeast Asia), organised by RX (China) in strategic cooperation with the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), will take place from 27–29 August 2026 at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Indonesia.

Bringing together the complete packaging value chain, WEPSEA 2026 will showcase the latest innovations in corrugated packaging, folding cartons, digital printing, specialty paper, food packaging, converting technologies and packaging applications. More importantly, the event will feature 20+ conferences, workshops and networking activities, providing industry professionals with valuable market intelligence, technical insights and business development opportunities across Southeast Asia.

Opening Conference to Explore Southeast Asia's Packaging Future

The exhibition will officially open with the Southeast Asia Packaging Industry Conference 2026, the flagship forum bringing together leaders from industry associations, market research organisations and leading enterprises across the region.

The conference will examine how paper and packaging companies can strengthen competitiveness amid growing sustainability requirements while identifying new growth opportunities across Southeast Asia. Discussions will also explore regional collaboration, evolving supply chain dynamics and investment prospects, offering strategic guidance for businesses seeking to expand in one of the world's most promising packaging markets.

Additional sessions will focus on emerging industry trends, including digital printing for short-run production and packaging innovation driven by ESG initiatives in the food and beverage sector.

AI and Smart Manufacturing Take Centre Stage

Artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping packaging manufacturing, and WEPSEA 2026 will place these technologies at the heart of its conference programme.

The Next-Generation Smart Packaging Solutions Forum, taking place on 28 August, will showcase how AI-powered automation is improving productivity throughout the printing and packaging workflow.

Industry experts will present practical applications covering intelligent prepress automation, workflow optimisation and automated imposition technologies, demonstrating how digital solutions can improve operational efficiency while reducing production costs.

The forum will also feature a dedicated session led by Indonesian experts on Halal packaging labelling, helping international companies better understand certification requirements and branding opportunities in one of the world's largest halal consumer markets.

Complementing the technical programme, the Printerpreneur Talk Show will bring together experienced business leaders to discuss practical cost-optimisation strategies through lightweight packaging materials—including corrugated and honeycomb paper—as well as print-on-demand production models.

Addressing Industry Challenges Through Innovation

As manufacturers face increasing pressure from rising raw material costs, geopolitical uncertainty and changing customer expectations, innovation has become essential for maintaining competitiveness.

The afternoon forum, "Navigating Challenges and Innovations in the Packaging Industry," will explore how packaging companies can adapt to evolving market conditions through flexible manufacturing, advanced materials and sustainable business practices.

Experts will discuss the transition towards short-run production, innovative packaging materials, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and strategies for building resilient supply chains, providing valuable insights for companies pursuing long-term growth.

Hands-on Workshop Delivers Practical Packaging Expertise

Beyond keynote presentations, WEPSEA 2026 will offer an interactive workshop dedicated to solving the Top Ten Printing Challenges in FMCG Packaging.

Designed as a practical learning experience, the workshop will analyse real production cases covering common printing defects from artwork preparation through post-press finishing.

Participants will also join immersive "Packaging Detective" exercises, learning how to identify hidden prepress risks, inspect print registration, evaluate die-cutting quality and improve on-site quality control. The workshop is expected to deliver immediate value for production managers, quality engineers and packaging professionals seeking to enhance manufacturing performance.

Business Networking Beyond the Exhibition Floor

Creating meaningful business connections remains one of the defining features of WEPSEA 2026.

On 29 August, the exhibition will host an exclusive Business Networking Cocktail Reception, bringing together exhibitors, buyers, technology providers, converters, brand owners and industry associations in a relaxed setting designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and business matching.

Additional networking activities, including the PACT Alliance Indonesia Golf Invitational, will provide senior executives with further opportunities to strengthen industry relationships and explore new partnerships beyond the exhibition halls.

To enhance the overall visitor experience, organisers will also provide digital visitor tools, VIP hospitality services and comprehensive on-site support, enabling attendees to maximise both learning and business outcomes throughout the three-day event.

A Gateway to Southeast Asia's Expanding Packaging Market

Southeast Asia continues to attract global investment in manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics and industrial production, creating strong demand for advanced packaging technologies and innovative solutions.

Positioned at the centre of this rapidly growing market, WEPSEA 2026 offers international suppliers, converters, packaging manufacturers, brand owners and buyers a unique opportunity to connect with the region's expanding packaging ecosystem, discover cutting-edge technologies and establish long-term business partnerships.

From strategic market intelligence and technology sharing to hands-on workshops and high-value networking, WEPSEA 2026 is set to become one of Southeast Asia's most influential gatherings for the global packaging industry, empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth across the ASEAN market.

SOURCE RX (China)