WEPSEA 2026 to Spotlight Indonesia's Sustainable Food Packaging Market with Pulp Molding Forum Connecting Brands and the Packaging Supply Chain

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Asia's food packaging industry accelerates its transition toward sustainability, food safety and circular packaging solutions, WEPSEA 2026 (World Expo of Packaging Industry – Southeast Asia), organized by RX (China), will bring together leading industry players to explore the next phase of market development in Indonesia.

One of the key highlights of the exhibition will be a "Pulp Molded Packaging as an Alternative to Plastic Food Packaging" forum, organized in collaboration with Indonesia's leading industry organizations. The event will provide a platform for brand owners, packaging manufacturers, material suppliers and technology providers to discuss market opportunities driven by sustainability policies, food contact safety requirements and the growing demand for environmentally responsible food packaging.

The forum is expected to bring together representatives from Indonesia's leading food delivery platforms, quick-service restaurant chains, food manufacturers and retailers, including GoFood, GrabFood, KFC Indonesia, McDonald's Indonesia, HokBen, Richeese Factory, Kopi Kenangan, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, Japfa, Indofood, Indomaret and Alfamart, alongside local packaging producers and international suppliers.

Indonesia's food packaging market is entering a new stage of transformation. The rapid expansion of food delivery services and modern retail continues to increase demand for packaging solutions that combine grease resistance, leak protection, heat resistance and reliable delivery performance. At the same time, evolving environmental regulations, stricter food contact standards, halal compliance requirements and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging are encouraging brand owners to evaluate alternatives to conventional plastic packaging.

Against this backdrop, molded fiber packaging is emerging as one of the most promising solutions for takeaway containers, compartment meal trays, fresh produce trays, egg cartons, cup carriers and ready-to-eat food applications. However, industry experts agree that future competitiveness will depend not only on replacing plastic, but also on delivering high-performance packaging that meets requirements for food safety, oil and water resistance, PFAS-free solutions, automated production, cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The forum will also invite leading companies across the fiber-based packaging value chain, including pulp and paper producers, food-grade paperboard manufacturers, barrier coating suppliers, molded fiber equipment manufacturers, tooling companies, adhesive suppliers, automation specialists and testing organizations. The objective is to promote direct technical exchanges between international suppliers and Indonesian packaging manufacturers while accelerating product testing, production line investment and local partnerships.

For global exhibitors, WEPSEA 2026 offers more than a product showcase. It provides direct access to Indonesia's fast-growing food packaging ecosystem, enabling suppliers to better understand procurement requirements from major brands and identify opportunities for localization, technology cooperation and long-term business development.

As one of Southeast Asia's emerging trade platforms for the packaging industry, WEPSEA 2026 will bring together packaging materials, converting technologies, machinery and end-user industries under one roof, creating valuable networking opportunities across the regional supply chain.

With Indonesia becoming one of the region's most dynamic markets for sustainable food packaging, WEPSEA 2026 is expected to serve as a strategic gateway for companies seeking to expand their presence across Southeast Asia.

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.