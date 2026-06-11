We're Coming to the South Hills: Summer 2026

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, North Pittsburgh Oral Surgery has been part of the Pittsburgh community, and today we're proud to share news that reflects everything we stand for: we're expanding to the South Hills. Our new location at 363 Vanadium Road, Suite 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 will offer the same expert care in oral surgery, implant surgery, and jaw surgery, now closer to home for families throughout the South Hills community.

We have built deep relationships with the medical and dental community, cared for patients across generations, and grown alongside this incredible region. We are truly grateful to every patient, family, and referring partner who has trusted us and made us part of their story. Opening in South Hills this summer is the next chapter, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with our existing referral partners and welcoming new ones. To the dentists and specialists who send us their patients, that trust means everything to us. Our commitment has always been to make that relationship seamless, to communicate well, and to return your patients to your care having exceeded their expectations and yours. That promise doesn't change. It only grows.

About North Pittsburgh Oral Surgery

North Pittsburgh Oral Surgery (NPOS) is a relationship-driven oral surgery group with established practices across the greater Pittsburgh region: North Hills, Cranberry, New Castle, and Natrona Heights. Our board-certified oral surgeons partner with referring providers who trust us to care for their patients as they would. With the same attention, the same standards, and the same commitment to getting it right.

Beyond our practices, the NPOS team is deeply committed to giving back. Our surgeons actively participate in the Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh, providing free oral surgery care to underserved members of our community. Most recently, that commitment extended internationally, with the team traveling to Panama to deliver volunteer surgical care to patients in need.

Creating access to care is never a solo effort. It is built on trust, sustained by relationships, and made possible by the extraordinary team surrounding this organization, and the referring partners throughout our community.

NPOS-Media

SOURCE North Pittsburgh Oral Surgery