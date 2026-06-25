Wesco Announces 2026 Wesco Cares Champion of the Year and Celebrates Annual Day of Caring

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco hosted its annual Day of Caring events for employees at locations around the globe, reinforcing the company's commitment to giving back to the communities where employees live and work.

John Tieri, Fire Fighter/EMT Beecher Fire Protection Department and Wesco Account Executive, Electronic and Electrical Solutions

Wesco's Day of Caring events provide employees with opportunities to connect with local nonprofit organizations, participate in volunteer activities, and learn more about ways to give back through the company's Wesco Cares program. These efforts include matching gifts, paid volunteer time off, and support for organizations such as the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and other community partners focused on humanitarian aid, affordable housing and education.

This year's global activities, held in June, included both in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities, as well as events across major Wesco locations, bringing employees together in support of local communities.

During the Day of Caring, Wesco also announced John C. Tieri, Account Executive, Electrical and Electronic Solutions, based in Carol Stream, Illinois, as the recipient of the 2026 Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award.

The Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recognizes employees who demonstrate a strong commitment to making a positive impact beyond the workplace through volunteerism and community engagement.

As a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), John C. Tieri dedicates significant personal time to serving his community, meeting the same training and certification requirements as full-time first responders while balancing his role at Wesco.

His service includes responding to emergencies, supporting his local fire district, and stepping in during critical situations when additional support is needed. According to his Fire Chief, John is an "exemplary firefighter/EMT and an outstanding person" who consistently goes above and beyond without seeking recognition.

As part of the recognition, John C. Tieri will receive a $2,500 award to donate to an eligible organization of his choice through the Wesco Cares giving platform.

"We are proud to recognize John as our 2026 Wesco Cares Champion of the Year," said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor. "His dedication to serving others, both in his community and at Wesco, reflects the spirit of giving back that defines our culture."

Wesco Cares supports employee-led giving and volunteerism through programs that empower employees to contribute their time, talent, and resources to causes that matter most to them. Through these efforts, Wesco continues to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world.

To learn more about Wesco's community impact, visit Wesco in the community.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

SOURCE Wesco International