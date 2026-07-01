Wesco Completes Acquisition of Newark Engineering Group, Expanding Data Center Cooling and Lifecycle Services

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Newark Engineering Group ("Newark Engineering"), a Singapore-based provider of engineered cooling solutions and lifecycle services for data centers.

"Newark Engineering brings specialized expertise in designing, installing and maintaining advanced thermal management systems critical to data center performance and reliability. This acquisition expands Wesco's participation in the data center value chain, while strengthening the company's presence across Southeast Asia," said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel.

About Newark Engineering Group

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Malaysia and Indonesia, Newark Engineering Group is a provider of mission-critical cooling and thermal management solutions, delivering integrated customized HVAC solutions spanning design support, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and lifecycle services for data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Wesco Contact Information:

Scott Gaffner

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Wesco International