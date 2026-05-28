Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

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Wesco International

May 28, 2026, 16:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

About Wesco 

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Scott Gaffner, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Wesco International

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