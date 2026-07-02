Purpose-built for accounting firms, Wesley automates document ingestion, transaction categorization, reconciliation, and client collaboration, helping firms reduce manual bookkeeping work by more than 90%.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesley, an AI-powered accounting software company, today announced the official U.S. launch of its bookkeeping automation platform for CPA firms and accounting practices serving small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients.

Wesley Launches AI Bookkeeping Platform for CPA Firms, Reducing Month-End Bookkeeping from Weeks to a Single Day

Designed around the day-to-day workflows of accounting firms, Wesley automates the bookkeeping lifecycle from financial document ingestion and transaction categorization to bank reconciliation, exception review, and client collaboration. The platform helps firms reduce manual data entry, accelerate client turnaround times, and increase capacity without requiring a proportional increase in headcount.

More Than 90% Reduction in Manual Bookkeeping Time

During its initial U.S. rollout across accounting firms nationwide, Wesley reduced recurring bookkeeping workflows from up to two weeks to under 24 hours, depending on client complexity and document volume. Across pilot firms managing more than 100 SMB clients, Wesley automated over 80% of transaction categorization and reconciliation tasks, reducing manual review time by more than 90%.

"Wesley didn't just save us hours; it fundamentally changed our operational capacity," said Andrew Je, Partner of JNK Accountancy Group, an accounting firm using Wesley in production. "We can now scale our client base without being constrained by the hiring market."

End-to-End Automation, From Document Ingestion to Reconciliation

The platform ingests financial documents, including bank statements, invoices, receipts, and checks, and processes them in real time using proprietary AI models optimized specifically for financial data. It also consolidates transaction data from point-of-sale (POS) systems, e-commerce platforms, invoicing software, and payroll systems into a unified ledger, eliminating the need to reconcile data across multiple sources.

Exception-Based Workflow Keeps Accountants in Control

Rather than removing accountants from the process, Wesley shifts firms to an exception-based workflow: the AI completes repetitive categorization and reconciliation tasks, while accounting professionals review and approve the output. This model allows firms to maintain control over the final work while spending significantly less time on manual bookkeeping.

Flexible Deployment: QuickBooks Integration or Standalone Use

To support adoption by firms with existing systems, Wesley offers bidirectional integration with QuickBooks Online or QuickBooks Desktop. The platform can also operate as a standalone accounting engine, allowing firms to consolidate their software stack if preferred.

"We built Wesley specifically around how accounting firms work—not how general accounting software assumes they work," said David In Yun, CEO of Wesley. "The AI handles the repetitive bookkeeping cycle, while accountants stay in control of review, judgment, and client relationships. Our goal is to give firms the tools to take on more clients and deliver more value, without adding headcount or extending work hours."

Launch Promotion Now Available

In connection with its U.S. launch, Wesley is offering introductory subscription discounts for new accounting firm clients. Pricing details and onboarding information are available on the Wesley website.

About Wesley

Wesley is a financial technology company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The company develops AI-powered bookkeeping automation software for CPA firms and accounting practices serving SMB clients. Wesley's platform automates financial document ingestion, transaction categorization, bank reconciliation, and client workflow management.

SOURCE Wesley