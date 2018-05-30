West-Coast Based Academic Healthcare System Signs New Contract For Streamline Health® eValuator™ Automated Pre-Bill Analysis Solution

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in A/R. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams.

Epic offers robust functionality and eValuator's integration with it offers tremendous benefits to provider organizations. As more providers begin to acknowledge and leverage the overlapping roles of clinical and financial performance, having access to integrated tools that bridge the divide between these historically isolated functions will help speed the evolution of quality care and corresponding reimbursements.

"We are very pleased to announce the signing of another large academic facility to our growing list of eValuator partners," stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "Academic medical centers are some of the country's most progressive organizations, and we applaud their drive to find new and better processes to help them improve their financial performance. By improving their revenue integrity, they can generate more top and bottom line dollars which they can use to help fund their missions and better serve their communities. In addition, we continue to build credentials to help us sell more eValuator clients by integrating with all of the various EMR providers in the marketplace."

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Disclosure Regarding Client Relationships

This announcement may contain statements regarding the availability and sale of solution offerings from Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Readers should understand that inherent risks in contractual relationships, such as changes in duration, scope or volume and similar unanticipated events, may come into play, and readers are cautioned to consider such factors in any reliance on these statements.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-coast-based-academic-healthcare-system-signs-new-contract-for-streamline-health-evaluator-automated-pre-bill-analysis-solution-300656841.html

SOURCE Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.