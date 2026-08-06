West of Fairfax Announces Scott Mallone as President

Mallone to lead next phase of growth and scale

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West of Fairfax, a boutique digital marketing and communications agency renowned for its personalized approach and global experience, today announced the appointment of creative industry veteran Scott Mallone as President. In this role, Mallone will oversee the strategic direction of the agency, guiding West of Fairfax through its next phase of growth. He will continue to uphold the agency's signature high-touch, bespoke client service while driving expansion and scalability.

Mallone brings more than 25 years of experience building brands, leading creative teams, and developing story-driven campaigns that resonate across social, creator, and cultural platforms. Over the course of his career, he has partnered with leading brands including MGM Resorts, Macy's, Lexus, Universal Music Group, Marc Jacobs, and New Balance. He is passionate about developing talent and fostering strong client relationships, with a belief that the best work is rooted in collaboration, curiosity, and powerful storytelling.

"What makes West of Fairfax so special is the culture the team here has built. It's a culture of deep creativity, personal relationships, and care. This shows up in the work the team provides to clients and the way they show up for each other," said Mallone. "My job coming into this team is to build on top of the amazing foundation the agency already has to help us reach the next level."

West of Fairfax offers integrated social media and public relations services, delivered either independently or as a unified solution. This model enables brands to execute truly cohesive communications strategies, with aligned teams working toward the same business outcomes. Founded in 2018, the agency became part of North Sixth Group in 2023.

"I've worked with Scott for years across multiple roles, and he consistently brings a sharp creative perspective that elevates brands and ideas," said Morgan Harris, CEO of North Sixth Group. "His leadership is exactly what West of Fairfax needs at this stage, and I'm confident he will help unlock the agency's full potential."

To learn more about West of Fairfax, visit https://www.westof.co/

About West of Fairfax

West of Fairfax promotes a personal, individualized experience that achieves your goals while establishing a strong brand identity and positive brand association. Thoughtful strategy and innovative storytelling are reinforced by more than a decade of experience partnering with global clients.

West of Fairfax is a social media and PR agency headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with a bi-coastal footprint. The agency promotes a personal, individualized experience that achieves its clients' goals while establishing a strong brand identity and positive brand association. Founded in 2018, the agency has long-term experience working with global brands across a myriad of industries, including consumer DTC products, AI and technology companies, hospitality, and more.

Media Contact

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SOURCE West of Fairfax