West Physics Ranks No. 4253 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 51% Percent,

This Marks West Physics' 12th Time on the List

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that West Physics is No. 4253 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Intuit, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the 12th time is a milestone that speaks to our team's relentless commitment to excellence and innovation. We remained incredibly focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients, and this recognition is a testament to that mission", stated Dr. Geoffrey West, Founder and CEO of West Physics. Dr. West continued, "Fewer than 15 companies (i.e., less than 0.3% of current honorees) on this year's list have achieved this distinction at least 12 times, so it is especially rare and gratifying to be on the list again this year. This recognition is a celebration of growth, as well as a celebration of our people, our clients, and the partnerships that have made our success possible. Being included on the Inc. 5000 inspires us to continue raising the bar and pursuing even greater impact in the healthcare industry in the years to come."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading global provider of integrated medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves thousands of client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, RadSite, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies.

For more information, please visit www.westphysics.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Denny Runnion, B.S., MBA

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE West Physics Consulting, LLC