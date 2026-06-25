Westcliff University to Introduce Arabian Prince Community Impact Scholarship at 2026 Commencement

New Annual Scholarship Recognizes Students Who Exemplify Innovation, Leadership and Service to Their Communities

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcliff University, a global leader in career-focused higher education, today announced the creation of the Arabian Prince Community Impact Scholarship, a new annual award recognizing a student who embodies the university's commitment to innovation, leadership and social responsibility.

Named in acknowledgment of entrepreneur, technologist, artist and founding member of N.W.A. Arabian Prince, the scholarship reflects a shared belief that education, creativity and innovation can be powerful forces for positive change. The scholarship will be formally introduced during Westcliff University's 2026 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, June 27, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, Calif.

The ceremony will feature commencement speaker Dr. Maria Toyoda, president and CEO of the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), as well as remarks from U.S. Representative Dave Min, Arabian Prince and Westcliff University President and CEO Dr. Anthony Lee.

Westcliff University's 2026 Commencement Ceremony will celebrate approximately 2,773 graduates representing more than 130 countries. As graduates prepare to enter the next chapter of their personal and professional journeys, they will hear messages centered on leadership, lifelong learning, innovation and service, values that define both the university and the newly established scholarship.

Established in recognition of Arabian Prince's lifelong commitment to pushing boundaries through technology, entrepreneurship and creative expression, the Arabian Prince Community Impact Scholarship honors a student who transforms ideas into action and uses their talents to uplift others. Beginning in the 2026–2027 academic year, the scholarship will provide $10,000 to a student from one of Westcliff University's five colleges whose achievements demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovative thinking and a sustained commitment to community impact.

The scholarship reflects Westcliff University's mission to educate, inspire and empower students to achieve personal and professional success while fostering social responsibility, global citizenship and meaningful contributions to society. By recognizing students who combine innovation with service, the award celebrates the next generation of leaders who are creating solutions to real-world challenges and expanding opportunities for others.

"Westcliff University was founded on the belief that education should empower individuals not only to advance their own careers, but also to make a positive difference in the world," said Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. "The Arabian Prince Community Impact Scholarship represents that vision. Arabian Prince has continually reinvented himself as an artist, entrepreneur and technology innovator while remaining committed to expanding opportunities for others. His journey exemplifies the creativity, resilience, curiosity and sense of purpose we hope to cultivate in every Westcliff student."

"Innovation is ultimately about creating possibilities," said Arabian Prince. "Throughout my career, whether in music, technology, gaming or entrepreneurship, I've learned that real success comes from using your knowledge and creativity to open doors for others. I'm honored to partner with Westcliff University on a scholarship that recognizes students who are not only thinking differently, but also making a meaningful impact in their communities. Those are the leaders who will shape the future."

While widely recognized as a pioneering artist and founding member of N.W.A., Arabian Prince has spent decades building a career that extends far beyond music. As a technology entrepreneur, innovator and advocate for STEM education, he has dedicated significant time to expanding access to technology and educational opportunities for young people and underserved communities. His multidisciplinary career reflects the power of lifelong learning, adaptability and innovation, qualities that continue to inspire future generations of changemakers.

For more information about Westcliff University's commencement schedule and event, visit: https://www.westcliff.edu/commencement/

About Westcliff University

Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today's employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees spanning 20+ areas of study, including business, education, technology, nursing, law, computer science and engineering. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation that affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. With more than 9,000 enrolled students across nine campuses worldwide, its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries. The university offers hands-on learning through community and business engagement while delivering innovative, affordable online and in-person programs across its global campuses—earning continued national recognition, including a ranking on the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list, a No. 2 ranking for MBA programs by the Los Angeles Times and designation as a Military Friendly institution.

Visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu to learn more and follow Westcliff on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Westcliff University